WWE Superstar to turn heel on The Wyatt Sicks and reunite with old friend after 847 days? Looking at the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks secured a major victory on WWE SmackDown this week. The faction members, including Uncle Howdy, locked horns in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match. This victory has once again put the faction in contention for the Tag Team Championship.

Meanwhile, WWE dropped an interesting reference during that match, which sparked speculations of Dexter Lumis turning heel on The Wyatt Sicks. This could be done to reunite with his old friend Johnny Gargano on the Friday night show.

Gargano was also part of the aforementioned bout and was on the opposite side of The Wyatt Sicks. In one instance, Lumis and Gargano came face to face, where the former NXT North American Champion tried to remind the latter about their past.

However, The Wyatt Sicks member still decided to strike the 37-year-old star and stood with his faction. Following this, Gargano took his official X/Twitter account and posted a photo of The Way from their NXT days when Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell, Gargano, and Candice LeRae were part of the stable. He used a broken heart emoji in the caption to seemingly signify his feelings.

So, it's possible that in the forthcoming weeks, Johnny Gargano could make more attempts to remind Dexter Lumis about their past history and the good times they had spent together.

All this could lead to Lumis finally turning on the Uncle Howdy-led faction and reuniting with his old friend after almost 847 days. The last time Lumis and Gargano paired up as a tag team was on March 13, 2023, on Monday Night RAW. They locked horns against The Judgment Day and suffered a loss.

Regardless, the chances are unlikely that WWE will break up the eerie faction at this early stage. Meanwhile, seeds are still planted if the Triple H-led promotion wants to explore this direction on SmackDown.

The Wyatt Sicks is already set for a massive match for next week's WWE SmackDown

Following their victory on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE has announced a major title match for the Uncle Howdy-led group.

The Stamford-based promotion has declared that the Tag Team Champions Street Profits will defend their titles against The Wyatt Sicks next week on the blue brand.

On the June 27 edition of the blue brand, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford managed to retain the titles against The Wyatt Sicks in a no-contest. Next week, SmackDown will be intriguing to watch as the group could finally taste some gold.

