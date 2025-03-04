WWE Superstar to walk out on the Judgment Day after getting snubbed on WWE RAW this week? Exploring the potential

WWE superstar Carlito might walk out of The Judgment Day for getting snubbed by his team members tonight on Monday Night RAW. Despite being the group's most senior member, Carlito was left to fend off a terrible spear by Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

Ad

Breakker had a face-off with Finn Balor on the show tonight. After their brief staredown last week on RAW, Balor called out Breakker and told him he was the Intercontinental champion because The Judgment Day allowed him to hold the title.

Breakker, staying true to his character, marched to the ring to attack Balor but was interrupted by Carlito and Dominik. He neutralized both of them and then entered the ring to confront Balor. The Prince got Breakker with a Sling Blade, but Breakker quickly overcame it with a powerful Military Press Slam. He was about to beat up Balor further before Dom pulled out the Irish Gun.

Ad

Trending

However, Carlito was left alone, and Breakker got out of the ring and ran toward the announcer's desk to deliver a crushing Spear to the WWE legend. Carlito writhed in pain as Balor and Dominik watched his agony from the ramp.

Ad

The 46-year-old superstar joined the group in August last year when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest departed The Judgment Day. He never wrestled and only accompanied The Judgment Day to the ring, often helping them in their pursuits. He has often taken a beating for his mates, and even last week, Carlito took a spear from Bron while he tried to save Dominik. However, he was left alone tonight.

Therefore, next week, Carlito can chide Dominik and Balor for being selfish on Monday Night RAW. He might turn on them during a match or simply walk out out of frustration.

Ad

Bron Breakker might defend his WWE Intercontinental title against Finn Balor on RAW

Bron Breakker can defend his IC title against Finn Balor next week on WWE RAW. The match hasn't been announced yet, but RAW General Manager Adam Pearce can announce it on social media.

The former NXT Champion has retained his title since winning it back from Jey Uso in October last year. Further, there is not just Finn Balor as the sole challenger for the IC title. The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, also focuses on Breakker's gold. The two even had a face-off last week on RAW.

Ad

It remains to be seen who squares off against Bron Breakker for the title at WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.