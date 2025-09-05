WWE Superstar to win his first championship at Sami Zayn's expense? Exploring the possibility

Sami Zayn defeated Solo Sikoa in the main event of last week's episode of SmackDown to win the WWE United States Championship for the first time in his career. However, his reign might be short-lived as he could lose the title tonight in a shocking twist on the blue brand.The Canadian star recently joined forces with Jacob Fatu and Jey Uso, who have been going toe-to-toe with Sikoa and his MFTs on the Friday night show. After building up some momentum against the now-former United States Champion, Sami finally got his title match against The Street Champion last week, where he emerged victorious to win the gold.That said, in a shocking twist, JC Mateo might step up to challenge Sami Zayn on behalf of the MFT tonight on SmackDown. Mateo hasn't secured any titles in WWE, and he might be seeking to change that soon.Additionally, with many now believing that Zayn needs new challengers for the gold and that fans might be tired of Sikoa's usual shenanigans on the blue brand, the 43-year-old could be the best option to bring the US Title back to the MFT.If this happens, with the MFTs potentially standing beside JC Mateo and Jimmy Uso seemingly drifting to RAW after the turn of events earlier this week, there is a possibility that Mateo could use the numbers advantage and pull off a massive victory to win his first championship in the Stamford-based promotion.While this angle may sound convincing, it remains speculation, and no championship match has been confirmed for the show.Sami Zayn reveals what's next after winning the WWE United States ChampionshipHaving dethroned Solo Sikoa to win his first WWE United States Championship, Sami Zayn revealed his next plan during a backstage interview on last week's episode of SmackDown.The Canadian star stated that the US Title means everything to him, and that since he's won it, he could go for the world title to become a Grand Slam Champion. That said, it will be interesting to see if Zayn will finally achieve this feat in the Stamford-based promotion.Zayn is one of the most popular stars in the company, but many fans feel that he's been underutilized in the past. Only time will tell whether his current reign boosts him to a higher level.