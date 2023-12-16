WWE Superstars' ages (from 26 to 43): How old are Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley & other Survivor Series 2023 competitors

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames was the final main roster premium live event of 2023, and what a newsworthy show it turned out to be.

CM Punk's return to World Wrestling Entertainment was undoubtedly the biggest takeaway from it all. While Punk, 45, did not wrestle during the event, many other top stars were seen in action.

From Rhea Ripley to Randy Orton, let's look at the ages of every name who competed at Survivor Series 2023:

Dominik Mysterio was the youngest competitor at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Rhea Ripley, 27, defeated Zoey Stark to retain her Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, Ripley's Judgment Day ally, Dominik Mysterio, lost in the main event that night.

Listed below are the four stars in their 20s who wrestled at Survivor Series this year:

Dominik Mysterio - 26

Rhea Ripley - 27

Dragon Lee - 28

Zoey Stark - 29

Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and many other popular WWE Superstars are in their 30s

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY, 33, is the youngest member of Damage CTRL. Some of her on-screen allies belong in this age category as well.

Bianca Belair — another major player in the women's division — can also be found in the 31-35 age range:

Shotzi - 31

IYO SKY - 33

JD McDonagh - 33

Bayley - 34

Bianca Belair - 34

Kairi Sane - 35

Former Bloodline members Jey Uso and Sami Zayn wrestled as part of the same team at Survivor Series 2023. The two stars, who've had incredible surges in popularity this year, will turn 40 years old sooner than some might think:

Becky Lynch - 36

Gunther - 36

Charlotte Flair - 37

Seth Rollins - 37

Cody Rhodes - 38

Drew McIntyre - 38

Jey Uso - 38

Sami Zayn - 39

Santos Escobar - 39

Randy Orton and The Miz were the oldest competitors from WWE Survivor Series 2023

Randy Orton made his long-awaited comeback at this year's Survivor Series event, and The Viper is still in excellent shape.

The Miz and Asuka show no signs of stopping any time soon as well, despite being in their 40s. The five oldest superstars who wrestled at Survivor Series 2023 are:

Damian Priest - 41

Asuka - 42

Finn Balor - 42

The Miz - 43

Randy Orton - 43

As we head into 2024, it's apparent that age is not the most significant barrier to success in WWE. It should be interesting to see which names, young or old, step up in a massive way next year.

