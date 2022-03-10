5 WWE Superstars who can defeat Dolph Ziggler for the NXT Championship

Dolph Ziggler stunned the world by capturing the NXT Championship in a triple-threat match against Bron Breakker and Tomasso Ciampa. Fans did not expect the veteran to triumph in the said match at NXT: Roadblock but are now delighted once he has been crowned the new champion.

The NXT roster was already lined up to get a title shot at their top gold. Ziggler's victory means superstars from RAW and SmackDown will also have their eyes set on the title.

With so many contenders lined up, it is doubtful that the NXT Champion may hold on to his title for a long time. Nonetheless, The Show-Off's win has opened doors to a myriad of great opportunities.

On our list, we will focus on five WWE Superstars who can dethrone Dolph Ziggler to become the next NXT Champion.

#5. Tommaso Ciampa is one of those WWE Superstars who can defeat Dolph Ziggler for the NXT Championship

Tommaso Ciampa became the first person to hold the said title when the black and gold brand was rebranded into NXT 2.0. Thus, it is safe to assume that Vince McMahon's company recognizes him as one of the faces of the brand moving forward.

Ciampa then lost the title to Bron Breakker, who has now lost it to the current champion. The two-time NXT Champion has a solid chance of reclaiming the gold and becoming the second superstar to hold the title thrice after Samoa Joe.

#4. Can Robert Roode betray his friend for the title?

Robert Roode is one of the reasons why Dolph Ziggler is the new NXT Champion. He supported his Dirty Dawgs partner at every point during his pursuit of the title.

However, Roode is way more than just a sidekick. Fans have always loved watching a partner betray their teammate. This may be the perfect time for Roode to turn his back on the former World Heavyweight Champion and challenge for the title.

He is no stranger to the NXT Championship, as he won it in 2017 and his reign was simply glorious.

#3. Gunther's shoulders look empty without a title

Gunther f.k.a WALTER held NXT UK Championship for 870 days.

Gunther has dominated the NXT UK scene ever since he made his debut on the brand. He held the NXT United Kingdom Championship for a record 870 days, a feat unlikely to be replicated.

The Leader of Imperium has now made his way to NXT 2.0. Gunther has everything required to be a top superstar, and he also looks like a considerable threat to even the biggest of names.

Thus, if he somehow gets a shot at Dolph Ziggler's title, consider The Show-Off's reign to come to an end. It will probably be a squash match where Ziggler will get the chance to shine only by selling Gunther's lethal chops.

#2. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins is an NXT graduate

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins was the inaugural NXT Champion.

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins made his main roster debut in 2012. It is the first time that he has no match set up for WrestleMania when the event is less than three weeks away. However, fans may expect him to partake in a high-profile match.

One of those possible matches is against Dolph Ziggler. Firstly, Rollins and Ziggler had a great feud in 2018 for the Intercontinental Championship. Magic is bound to happen every time these superstars share the ring. Both performers adding another chapter to the rivalry would be a welcome decision.

Secondly, The Architect is the first-ever superstar to hold the NXT Championship. It would be terrific to watch the inaugural champion take on the current champion.

#1. Bron Breakker would want his title back

Bron Breaker lost the title to Dolph Ziggler.

Bron Breakker is the most likely superstar to dethrone Dolph Ziggler. He enjoyed a great rookie year, even winning the NXT Championship before The Show-Off showed up to snatch his title.

Breakker has a better claim to the title than anyone else on the roster. The WWE Universe may expect him to take his gold back whenever he squares off against Ziggler in a rematch. It would be a considerable push for Breakker to defeat one of the most decorated current superstars on the WWE roster.

Edited by Pratik Singh

