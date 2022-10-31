WWE NXT celebrated the spooky season in a major way. They first held the third annual Halloween Havoc premium live event on October 22, 2022. Now, fans gathered at house shows witnessed a Halloween-themed Battle Royale.

Multiple developmental talent posed as their favorite horror characters and continued the Halloween celebrations. Main roster superstars from SmackDown and RAW also caught up to the hype train.

Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin entered the competition dressed as Chucky. The possessed doll is a favorite of many horror fans and the character recently murdered Liv Morgan on television.

Sloane Jacobs, a prodigy of independent circuits dressed as Poison Ivy. The anti-heroic character from DC Comics is renowned for her time in Suicide Sqaud and the Birds of Prey.

Latest NXT debutants Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer were also part of the spooktacular event. They posed as Dr. Evil and Mini-Me from the Austin Powers franchise. The character was played by Verne Troyer, who passed away in 2018.

WWE main roster superstars notched the competition with their role portrayals. While Rhea Ripley posed as Pennywise the clown from the 'It' movie, Natalya and her sister, Jenni Niedhart posed as a cop and a nun.

Samantha Ervin and Ricochet were part of children's nightmares as they brought the story of Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf come to life.

Other NXT superstars such as Nikkita Lyon and Sarah Baer were also part of the dress-up event. Indi Hartwell posed as Alex Vause from the Netflix series 'Orange is the New Black' while Ivy Nile seemingly wore a mask similar to 'The Purge.'

More WWE superstars could dress up for Halloween this coming Monday. Watch out for the Halloween episode of Raw with Matt Riddle set to face Otis in a “Trick Or Street Fight” match among other things.

NXT Superstars also posed as their favourite WWE legends in Halloween 2022

While some NXT wrestlers portrayed iconic horror personas, others used the October event to showcase their love and respect for the main roster personalities and WWE Hall of Famers.

Cora Jade posed as the two-time Divas Champion AJ Lee. She regards the former WWE star as her idol while many fans regard Cora as the modern-day AJ Lee.

Cora Jade's opponent from Halloween Havoc 2022 stole the show with her Bayley costume. Roxanne Perez fought The Role Model and her stooges on WWE SmackDown this month in a six-man team match.

Two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Jacy Jayne took the role of The Phenom. Meanwhile, Zoey Stark portrayed the role of the King of Kings and now the Head of Creative, Triple H.

Famed announcer and show host Kayla Braxton teamed with Matt Camp to pose as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions: The Usos.

Which cosplay do you think was the best? Sound off in the comments section.

