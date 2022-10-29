"Ordering a DNA test" - AJ Lee responds to NXT star dressing up as her at a WWE event

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee recently reacted to NXT star Cora Jade cosplaying as her at a Halloween-themed live event.

Some NXT stars continued celebrating the Halloween season by dressing up as current top superstars and legends. While Zoey Stark cosplayed as WWE CCO Triple H, Jacy Jayne dressed up as The Undertaker. Meanwhile, Cora Jade chose to cosplay her idol, AJ Lee.

Jade posted a photo of herself in her costume on Twitter, giving a shoutout to The Black Widow.

"Halloween battle royal tonight in #NXTMelbourne @WWENXT S/o to my mother @TheAJMendez" Jade wrote.

A few hours later, Lee responded to Jade's post, stating that she was "so proud" of the NXT star.

"OMG. Mother is so proud. And ordering a dna test," she replied.

Cora Jade opened up on how AJ Lee inspired her to become a WWE Superstar

AJ Lee spent about six years in WWE, during which she became one of the company's top female superstars. The 35-year-old was one of the most popular characters on television and won the Divas Championship three times.

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Cora Jade opened up about how Lee inspired her to become a superstar.

"I feel like she was kind of the first person to start making everybody see women can do all this exact same stuff," Jade said of Lee. "She was kind of the first woman to have all this merch, and none of the other women really kind of got to have that at the time (...) I saw so much of myself in her. She was a fan as well, and I just feel like we had a lot of similarities," she said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

