5 WWE Superstars who are out injured now and when they could return

WWE Superstars leave everything they have got in the ring. They sacrifice their health and well-being to entertain fans every week. It is a profession that comes with dizzying highs and crushing lows.

Injuries and other setbacks are common fare in wrestling. Superstars pick up knocks and injuries once in a while. Some of them are minor and can be recovered from quickly, while others take very long to heal.

As WrestleMania season approaches, a lot of matches and superstars have been booked for the pay-per-view. WWE have gone all-in for the Show of Shows and have left no stone unturned to make it as high-profile as possible. However, there are some injured superstars that the company would have liked at their disposal for ‘Mania.

Here are five WWE Superstars who are out injured at the moment and when they could return.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury: Big E

Big E suffered a scary injury on SmackDown

The WWE Universe gasped as one when Big E landed on his head rather awkwardly. It was later revealed that he had suffered a neck injury and was out indefinitely. The diagnosis was also very uncertain and cast major doubt on his return to the ring.

The timing of Big E’s injury couldn’t have been more unfortunate. This close to WrestleMania, he finds himself unable to compete for a while. Given how it has been a phenomenal year for him, he will be upset to miss wrestling at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4 The King will return on a new day

Xavier Woods is also on the sidelines with his New Day brother

King Woods is another New Day member who finds himself out of action. He suffered a severe injury to his plantaris muscle, which is located near the calf. As he tried to execute a DDT, it caved in and caused pain.

Although the King of the Ring has not returned to SmackDown, he did make an appearance during a recent live event. A full in-ring return is therefore imminent, and we could see him make an appearance before WrestleMania itself.

#3 Asuka fighting tooth and nail to return

Asuka has not been seen in a WWE ring for long. It is due to the severe injury she picked up at Money in the Bank 2021, where the Empress of Tomorrow had her teeth knocked out in a match with Shayna Baszler.

Asuka underwent treatment to replace her teeth after picking up the knock. She was supposed to make a return at the Royal Rumble, but failed to show up at the event. Nevertheless, the recovery is almost complete, so the former champion could return sooner rather than later.

#2 Bayley finds herself playing the waiting game

ms.spr.ly/6016nXvmr BREAKING NEWS: @itsBayleyWWE has suffered an injury while training and will be out approximately nine months.A replacement for her match against @BiancaBelairWWE at #MITB will be announced tonight on #SmackDown BREAKING NEWS: @itsBayleyWWE has suffered an injury while training and will be out approximately nine months.A replacement for her match against @BiancaBelairWWE at #MITB will be announced tonight on #SmackDown.ms.spr.ly/6016nXvmr

Bayley picked up a severe injury back in July. Before her match against Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, she tore her ACL at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE announced that Bayley would be out for around nine months. Her recovery is nearing its final stages, with the superstar waiting in the wings for her medical clearance.

“So, my knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great... so, I mean it's only a matter of time. I'm not gonna tell you when, and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when, but I'm gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know... you better be ready, better be ready,” said Bayley.

#1 Lashley preparing for an All-Mighty return

Lashley is a high-profile superstar on the injury list

Bobby Lashley was forced to relinquish his WWE Championship due to a real-life shoulder injury. In fact, he picked up the injury before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, where he was written off television.

The speculated time for recovery is around four months. This means that Lashley will miss out on WrestleMania. That is a huge shame given the spectacular year he has had, and we are hoping he will return sooner rather than later.

Edited by Pratik Singh