WWE recently announced that Hell in a Cell 2021 will be the promotion's next major event in June. Usually, the pay-per-view used to take place during the month of October or late September since making its debut in 2009.

The event is centered around one of the most brutal and barbaric match types in WWE history, Hell In A Cell.

During the bout, a 20-foot high steel structure with a roof on top encloses the ring and the entire ringside area. With no disqualifications or count-outs, the only way to win the match is by pinfall or submission.

Several Hell in a Cell matches in WWE history are famous, and infamous, for a variety of reasons. But most of them are considered to be instant classics.

The list of superstars who have competed in the most Hell in a Cell matches reads like a who's who of WWE icons, current champions, and future Hall of Famers.

Let's take a closer look at WWE Superstars with the most Hell in a Cell appearances.

#5 WWE Superstars Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Mick Foley (4 appearances)

Several WWE Superstars and legends have competed in four Hell in a Cell matches in their WWE career

These names include current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, former World Heavyweight Champion John Cena and WWE Hall of Famers, Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley.

HBK competed in the very first Hell in a Cell match at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997 where he defeated The Undertaker after interference from The Phenom's debuting younger brother, Kane.

21 years ago today, the #HellInACell game was changed forever. pic.twitter.com/mLHPC7s7Eq — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2019

Mick Foley participated in arguably the most infamous Hell in a Cell match in WWE when he faced off against The Undertaker at King of The Ring 1998. During the opening stages of the bout, The Undertaker famously threw Foley, competing as Mankind, off the top of the demonic structure through the Spanish announce table at ringside.

John Cena has competed in several major Hell in a Cell matches during his WWE career, facing off against long-time rival Randy Orton on two separate occasions.

Roman Reigns has seen some of his famous feuds culminate inside Hell In A Cell. His most recent outing inside the structure came during last year's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event where he defeated his cousin, Jey Uso, in an "I Quit" Hell in a Cell Match to retain the Universal Championship.

