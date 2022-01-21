Vince McMahon and 9 WWE Superstars who hold World Records

WWE has been entertaining fans for nearly 70 years. Vince McMahon has led his troops for several decades and has given his competition a tough time.

With several matches taking place every week, the superstars involved have created some world records while competing in the ring. From longest matches to quickest victories, there are some personal records held by WWE Superstars.

However, many top names have gone on to shatter all records in the industry and made their way to the record books. Many achievements of WWE Superstars have found their way into the Guinness Book of World Records to make things more official.

Vince himself has a world record to his name as he has always preferred to lead from the front. John Cena is also one of the most well-known record holders of the company. He holds the record for the most world championship wins, and the highest number of wishes granted as part of the Make A Wish Foundation.

Additionally, Roman Reigns recently broke Brock Lesnar's record for the longest Universal Championship reign of all time.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns has been the #WWE Universal Champion for 500 days now, with just 4 days away from being the longest Universal Champion! The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns has been the #WWE Universal Champion for 500 days now, with just 4 days away from being the longest Universal Champion! https://t.co/nPYzc7Cluk

Meanwhile, some superstars have broken world records outside the wrestling ring to register their names in the record books. With that said, check out the nine WWE Superstars who hold world records along with Vince McMahon.

#10. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon holds a special world record

The list fittingly kicks off with Vince McMahon, the man who built the company. The Chairman of the Board is known for his creativity and hard work behind the scenes.

Over the years, many superstars have praised McMahon’s schedule and still wonder how the 76-year-old continues to workout early in the morning and late at night. While he doesn’t compete in the ring anymore, Vince was active as a wrestler in the 1990s.

A match on September 14, 1999 episode of SmackDown earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. He defeated Triple H to win the WWE Championship with outside interference from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Vince McMahon vacated the title the next night on RAW. However, that didn't stop him from becoming the oldest wrestler to win the WWE Championship at the age of 54 years and 21 days.

Vince’s record for being the oldest world champion will probably never be broken, or so we hope. However, Goldberg could squash the record by winning a world title in the company once again before finally retiring.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh