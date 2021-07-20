How many times has John Cena won the WWE Championship?

WWE veteran John Cena made his way back to the company at this week's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. After staying away from the company for one and a half years, his return coincided with the WWE Universe's return to the company as the cheers he got were comparable to the pops from the Attitude Era.

On WWE RAW, John Cena made his way out to the ring and admitted that he was back to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. He said that he had enough of Reigns' overhyped run in the company. As a result, Cena will be going after his next WWE world championship at the upcoming pay-per-view.

John Cena has won 16 world championships in WWE already, tying Ric Flair's record for most world championship wins in the company.

Which world championships has John Cena won in WWE?

John Cena has been extraordinarily successful over his career in WWE. While his career total stands at 16 world championships in the company, they are made up of different titles.

In his extensive career in WWE, John Cena has won the World Heavyweight Championship a total of three times. Cena has won the WWE Championship 13 times, making for quite an impressive resume.

His last title win was at Royal Rumble 2017, where he defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship.

If Cena is able to win against Roman Reigns, his total will come to 17, breaking Flair's record, and winning his first-ever Universal title.

What's next for John Cena in WWE?

John Cena returned to the company for the first time after his unique match against The Fiend at WrestleMania 36. On that occasion, he lost after having one of the most memorable matches of the year inside the Firefly Fun House.

However, at Money in the Bank, Cena would return to interrupt Roman Reigns' celebration after defeating Edge in the main event of the night.

Cena didn't say why he was back, but he made it clear the next night on RAW. He claimed that Reigns was overhyped and he had heard enough of Reigns praising himself and asking everyone to acknowledge him. As a result, he felt that it was time to challenge him for the Universal title.

Cena said that the two would face each other at SummerSlam, but before that, he will appear on SmackDown.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Greg Bush