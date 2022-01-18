5 WWE superstars who need to win the 2022 Royal Rumble most

The Royal Rumble is possibly the most exciting match format in all of professional wrestling. The rising excitement in the crowd whenever the 10-second countdown begins is palpable.

The explosion of cheers and boos that follow when the next entrant is revealed can be matched by few. Winning the match makes instant main eventers who could potentially headline WrestleMania.

Though any superstar on the roster would love to add a Rumble win to their resume, there are a few superstars stuck in limbo who would gain a lot more from it than most.

Here are 5 WWE of them.

#5: Big E needs a Royal Rumble win to avoid sliding down the card

Coming off a hot-and-cold 110-day WWE Championship reign which ended at Day 1, Big E is in danger of sliding down the totem pole and out of the main event picture on RAW.

Wrestling fans, former WWE commentator Renee Paquette, and the former New Day powerhouse himself have expressed concern about his post-championship reign booking. Many fear he will follow the same path former New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston did after losing the WWE title to Brock Lesnar.

That E didn't even receive a rematch or at least a face-to-face confrontation with The Beast Incarnate despite being the one to take the pin is a worrying sign.

A Rumble win would once again establish him as the top babyface in the company, recapturing the magic of his Money In The Bank cash-in. Additionally, it would give him a chance to have a much-improved second reign, kicked off by winning a world title on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

