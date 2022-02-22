5 WWE Superstars who have never defeated Roman Reigns in a singles match 

Roman Reigns is one of the most formidable wrestlers in WWE today. Few have defeated Reigns in the ring, which explains his multiple world championships and numerous personal records.

His win-loss record is simply outstanding. Defeats are few and far between for the Tribal Chief. In singles competition, he has won a staggering number of matches.

Many superstars have never defeated Reigns in a singles match. Most of them are pretty understandable given the Head of the Table's dominance. However, there are a few names which take you by surprise.

These superstars are illustrious in their own right but, for some reason, have never quite managed to beat Reigns. You would expect WWE's strong booking of them to ensure they hold at least one win over 'The Big Dog' for some reason, that has not quite materialized till date.

In fact, Reigns has not even been pinned once in 2021, which suggests the company is backing him completely and without doubt.

In this list, we look at five superstars who have never defeated Reigns in singles competition.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars who have never defeated Roman Reigns in a singles match: Randy Orton

Orton is a legend of the business and has feuded with and beaten the best of superstars. However, he has never defeated Roman Reigns in singles competition.

The Viper has feuded with Reigns many times, and their first singles match took place at SummerSlam 2014. The Big Dog prevailed when he kicked out of the RKO and nailed his opponent with a spear to take the win.

Although Reigns seems to have the Apex Predator's number in singles competition, Orton can take pride in the fact that he won the 2017 Royal Rumble by eliminating the Head of the Table.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha