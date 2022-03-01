4 current superstars not part of WWE 2K22

WWE & 2K Sports are all set to drop the new WWE 2K22 video game. The title is set to be released on March 11, 2022 and is currently available for pre-order. The product promises to be an immersive package, with everything the casual or hardcore fan wants.

However, the negative reception the previous two games received has mounted pressure on 2K22 to deliver. The makers have gone all-out for this iteration, with a redesigned engine, best in-class graphics, a Rey Mysterio 2K Showcase mode, and an all-new MyGM Mode.

However, fans spotted a weakness in the game in the form of some omissions in the admittedly stacked roster. Although it isn’t a John Cena or a Roman Reigns who has been left out, it is still a surprise to see some very active members of the company's current roster not make it.

Given the huge roster and a ton of different variations for some wrestlers, these superstars not making the cut is an eyebrow-raising affair. The 2K games are all about simulating the actual product as much as possible, and that cannot be done if there are some notable exceptions.

Here are four current WWE Superstars who are not part of 2K22.

#4 On our list of current WWE Superstars not part of WWE 2K22: Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss has had a good year in WWE so far. Teaming with Happy Corbin, he is one of the more featured Superstars on SmackDown. However, there is one place he isn't featured in, and that is the 2K22 game.

For someone who is more in the spotlight than many others on the roster, it is a little strange to see Moss excluded from the game. Although his year-long injury may have played a part in the exclusion, the whole thing still doesn't make sense.

#3 Zelina Vega is left in the cold

There can be no excuses made for Zelina Vega not being part of the game. In the time 2K had to make the game, she won the Queen’s Crown tournament and the Raw Women’s Tag Team Championship. That is enough to warrant a place in the game, never mind her other accolades.

However, for some bizarre reason, Vega finds herself unavailable in 2K22. Surely one of the myriad variations of some or the other legend could have been shunned in favor of the current RAW Women’s Tag Team Champion.

#2 Doudrop gets the drop

In continuation of the whole having-a-solid-year-and-still-not-making-it scenario, we have the exclusion of Doudrop from 2K22. Her snub is also a head-scratcher given that she has been the Queen's Crown finalist and a RAW Women's Championship contender this past year.

However, there is no trace of Doudrop in 2K22. It is quite a surprise and something the makers will want to address soon.

#1 Ronda Rousey fails to make the cut

When the makers drop THE Ronda Rousey from their game, you know something is wrong.

If nothing else, the fact that she is the biggest draw in the women's division today is enough reason and more to have her in the game. Instead, the former UFC fighter is missing from 2K22 despite winning the Royal Rumble this year.

What makes this snub terrible is the fact that Rousey would have been a fan favorite in the game. Unfortunately, she is not in the game as of now, but WWE would be wise to rectify that mistake.

Edited by Prem Deshpande