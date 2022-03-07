5 WWE Superstars with surprisingly good WrestleMania records

WWE bills WrestleMania as The Grandest Stage of Them All, and there's no reason why it shouldn't be called as such. With a legacy stretching over almost four decades, the event is second to none in pro-wrestling.

All superstars dream of getting their WrestleMania moment. A good record at the said event is an achievement no less than several world championships. The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak is one of the best things to have ever happened in Vince McMahon's promotion.

While a few top players like Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair do not have very impressive records at the event, there are a few names who have gained more victories at The Showcase of The Immortals than expected.

#5. Owen Hart is one of those WWE Superstars who have a surprisingly good record at WrestleMania

Nattie @NatbyNature 🖤 #wrestlemania10 #MadisonSquareGarden #NYC 25 years ago today, we saw Bret Hart vs Owen Hart in one of my favorite WrestleMania matches. All these years later, this match couldn’t be more special 25 years ago today, we saw Bret Hart vs Owen Hart in one of my favorite WrestleMania matches. All these years later, this match couldn’t be more special 💕🖤🗽🗽🗽 #wrestlemania10 #MadisonSquareGarden #NYC https://t.co/PZaRUUTPEl

Owen Hart is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers in the history of the business, and rightly so. He has quite an impressive record at The Shows of Shows. Hart competed in eight WrestleMania matches and emerged as the victor in five. He lost two, while one match ended in a double count-out.

Although Hart deserved all these victories, it is a shocker that he triumphed in the majority of his matches as a heel. Heels like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair and Randy Orton all have negative records at the event, contrary to that of Owen Hart.

Furthermore, The King of Harts holds a clean victory over his brother Bret Hart, which he achieved at WrestleMania X. His only two defeats came in the 1989 and 1998 editions of the event against Mr. Perfect and Triple H respectively.

#4. Rob Van Dam has never lost at WrestleMania

Rob Van Dam has a streak of his own at the event and unlike The Undertaker, it may never come to an end. Not only does RVD hold four victories at 'Mania, but he also holds the distinction of never losing at the event.

The ECW legend has partaken four times in the event. His wins include a Money in the Bank ladder match and a victory over William Regal as well.

It is quite surprising that a veteran like Van Dam never tasted a single defeat at the iconic event.

#3. Sable holds a hat-trick of victories at 'Mania

Former WWE Superstar Sable

Like Rob Van Dam, Sable too never lost a match at WrestleMania. However, unlike RVD, it is a bit of a shocker that the manager turned wrestler holds the distinction of three victories in the event against zero defeats.

She first won at The Showcase of The Immortals in a tag-team match where she teamed up with Marc Mero (in 1998) to defeat Luna and The Artist Formerly Known as Goldust.

She defeated Tori the following year and won another tag-team match (in 2004) teaming up with Torrie Wilson to defeat Miss Jackie and Stacy Keibler.

#2. Michael Cole has a 100% record at The Shows of Shows

Lawler punching Cole while Steve Austin watches with glee

It is already a surprising revelation that Michael Cole competed in a 'Mania match. The even more surprising fact is that he won that sole match.

That means he holds more victories at the event than the likes of Goldust, Sasha Banks, William Regal, The Dudley Boyz, MVP, R-Truth and even Vince McMahon.

He fought his fellow commentator Jerry 'The King' Lawler at WrestleMania XXVII with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the special guest referee. Lawler initially won the match, but the decision was overturned by Anonymous RAW General Manager who believed Austin was a biased referee and thus Cole was awarded the victory.

The match had nothing to remember except Austin attacking everyone in his sights with a Stone Cold Stunner.

#1. The Big Boss Man holds a record of 5-1

The Big Boss Man

Giant superstars mostly have an undesirable track record at WrestleMania because they are usually used to put over new talents. The Big Show, The Great Khali, and Mark Henry are some examples.

There are certain exceptions, though, most notably The Undertaker. However, there is another giant who has a great record at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Big Boss Man competed in six matches at the event and stood tall in five of these bouts. The only time he suffered defeat was against The Undertaker, when the latter added Big Boss Man to the list of victims of his legendary streak.

Edited by Genci Papraniku