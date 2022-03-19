5 WWE Superstars who turned injuries into storylines

The duality of WWE is that it's as real as it's scripted. While storylines are predetermined, what happens in the ring is not.

Anything can happen in the ring, with injuries being one of the worst of the lot. From minor knocks to potentially career-threatening ones, there's no predicting its nature. Every performer is at risk of picking these up, making what they do all the more commendable.

However, the silver lining is that it can be used in storylines to boost credibility. The best ones are those which blur the lines between kayfabe and reality. Great storytelling involves mastery of this skill, and one way of doing it is by bringing up real-life events.

In that regard, here are five WWE Superstars who used real-life injuries as part of their storylines:

#5. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins' 2015 knee injury was catastrophic.

Seth Rollins suffered a devastating knee injury towards the end of 2015. It kept him out for a long time, making his eventual return even sweeter.

Many months later, Rollins' match against Triple H at WrestleMania saw the injury play into the proceedings. HHH never passed up an opportunity to attack The Architect's surgically repaired knee. It got more intense because their match was a non-sanctioned contest, with the stipulation stating that should Rollins get injured, he wouldn't be able to sue WWE.

#4. Cody Rhodes masks his insecurities

Cody Rhodes' first WWE run was underrated. He had some memorable moments, with the pick of the bunch coming because of an injury.

In 2011, Rhodes faced Rey Mysterio on an episode of SmackDown. He got hit by his opponent's knee brace and broke his nose. He was out for a couple of weeks, and when he returned, he wasn't the same.

A masked menace replaced the Dashing Superstar. The mask became an integral part of his character, with him playing the polar opposite of someone who took pride in his looks. Simply brilliant from Rhodes.

#3. Hardcore Holly blames Brock Lesnar for everything

You had to feel sorry for Hardcore Holly after his injury.

One of the most unfortunate WWE injuries took place on a random episode of SmackDown when Brock Lesnar accidentally dropped Hardcore Holly on his neck.

The match went exceptionally smoothly until the horrific botch. Lesnar set Holly up for one of his trademark powerbombs but struggled to complete the move and dropped his opponent on his neck.

The former Hardcore Champion showcased his toughness by completing the match but got ruled out for many months. His return saw him target the man who injured him, with him blaming him incessantly for ruining his career.

#2. Batista fools Orton and everyone watching

Batista's 2009 return was the best bait WWE laid.

WWE loves to play with the injury-leading-to-retirement angle. One of their best in that vein was what they did with Batista in 2009.

Batista was written off TV in the name of an arm injury. Although rumors swirled that WWE did it because of Batista's Wellness Policy violation, it was never confirmed.

However, when The Animal returned, fans were ecstatic. They were upset when Batista said he was retiring and came to say goodbye. However, it was a ruse, with the former world champion beating Randy Orton, drawing a thunderous ovation.

#1. Edge gets us all concerned

WWE @WWE



"Maybe I don't feel anything at all."



#SmackDown How does @WWERollins feel after what he just did to @EdgeRatedR "Maybe I don't feel anything at all." How does @WWERollins feel after what he just did to @EdgeRatedR?"Maybe I don't feel anything at all."#SmackDown https://t.co/OOCvxnK26h

Edge's triumphant return to WWE after nine was the stuff of legend. His horrific neck injury forced him into early retirement, leaving everyone devastated.

Edge entered a feud with Seth Rollins after returning and contested some great matches. But old fears came back to haunt everyone for a moment. Rollins' stomp on his opponent saw Edge stretchered out of the arena.

WWE played with everyone's feelings masterfully, keeping Edge off TV for a few months. The injury factor made his return and subsequent final battle with Seth Rollins much better.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh