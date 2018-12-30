4 WWE Superstars Who Won Two Championships in 2018

Championship wins are the ultimate in sports entertainment

Winning championship gold is the ultimate goal in sports entertainment. Title wins are the culmination of years of hard work and are, unsurprisingly, few and far between in any superstars career. Despite this, some of the most elite performers do occasionally earn multiple title wins within a single calendar year and this was indeed the case for a select few WWE performers in 2018.

While there were a great number of superstars who experienced winning championship gold, these four superstars won two different championships on the main roster this year, with one in particular standing head and shoulders above the rest. Incidentally, all of these superstars are currently on the Raw brand and have been Raw tag team champion, which likely hints at both the wealth of talent on Raw and also its relative lack of talent in the tag team division.

#4 Dean Ambrose

Ambrose had 2 title wins in 2018

Ambrose won both the Raw tag team Championship and the Intercontinental Championship in 2018. He and former Shield brethren Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler on an episode of Raw and then Ambrose would defeat Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship at TLC.

Ambrose is unique to this list as he is the only superstar featured to have won titles as both a heel and a face during 2018, his turn, of course, coming immediately after his emotional tag team title win when he promptly betrayed Seth Rollins and delivered a vicious attack to his co-champion and partner.

Despite the multiple wins, this probably wasn't Ambrose's strongest year in WWE as he did spend a long time on the shelf with an injury and his title-winning match against Seth Rollins at TLC was largely considered to be a bit of a disappointment.

