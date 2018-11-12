WWE Survivor Series 2018: 3 Superstars who could steal the show this year

Becky Lynch has been on a roll since turning heel

The 33rd annual WWE Survivor Series Pay Per View is set to take place this coming Sunday(18th November) at Staples Center in Los Angles. A total of seven matches are scheduled to take place at the PPV(main show).

Of them, participants of five matches are finalized they are - Brock Lesnar (Universal Champion) vs AJ Styles (WWE Champion), Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Champion) vs Becky Lynch(Smackdown Women's Champion), Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Champion) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (United States Champion), Authors Of Pain (Raw Tag Team Champions) vs The Bar (Smackdown Tag Team Champions), Buddy Murphy vs Mustafa Ali ( WWE Cruiserweight Championship match).

The participants of the men and women's five on five traditional Survivor Series elimination match are yet to be finalized.

Former stablemates Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre were announced as the three members of the Raw men's team last week and the other two participants are likely to be announced on this weeks edition Monday Night Raw.

The SmackDown Live Men's team was announced last week and it comprises of 3 former WWE World Champions - Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Smackdown live's Commissioner Shane McMahon and Samoa Joe.

Raw Women's team for the elimination match is yet to be announced. Smackdown Live team has been announced and it comprises of - Asuka, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Carmella and one more person who is yet to be determined.

The match card of this year's Survivor Series PPV looks promising as most of the match-ups have the potential of stealing the show. The PPV also features a rematch from last years event - Beast Incarnate vs The Phenomenal One.

Here are 3 superstars who are likely to steal the show at the prestigious PPV -

Honourable mentions:

Ronda Rousey and AJ Styles - Both these superstars have been on a roll this year and have been performing magnificently. So expect their matches to be among the finest of the night.

#3 Becky Lynch

Lynch is set to face the Rowdy Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series and their clash is one of the most anticipated bouts of the PPV

"The Man" in WWE - Becky Lynch has been the standout and probably one of the most popular Superstars over the last few months since she turning heel.

Becky Lynch arguably had the best main roster women's match along with Charlotte Flair at Evolution PPV last month and has been in red-hot form recently. So we can expect another spectacular showing from The Man at Survivor Series.

