WWE Survivor Series 2018: 5 potential finishes to the Men's Elimination Match

Rohit Nath

Who will walk out with bragging rights?

It's that time of the year again - the one time of the year where RAW and SmackDown Live face each other in head-to-head competition (as WWE like to remind you a million times). The Men's elimination match is a safe bet to be the main event of the show (with Lesnar vs Bryan being the potential main event as well).

Here's how the teams look like:

RAW: Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley

SmackDown: The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy

On paper, RAW does undoubtedly look to be the stronger team, especially with three powerhouse superstars in Strowman, McIntyre and Lashley. However, what it won't be is a one-sided affair. What SmackDown Live's team may lack in power, they compensate for in experience.

All of them (minus Shane McMahon) are veterans of the business. It's going to be an intense match and there are many ways it could end. We reveal five possible outcomes.

#5 Rey Mysterio is the sole survivor for Team SmackDown

Rey Mysterio is not just a veteran but he probably has the most Survivor Series match experience among the ten superstars. While he may be the smallest physically, there are few superstars with the heart and persistence of the legendary luchador.

He might be the one superstar that everybody is sleeping on because he knows how to escape the trickiest of situations, and in this case, that happens to be elimination. It's highly possible that after being down and out, perhaps even being 2-on-1 (or 3-on-1), Mysterio uses his incredible agility and skill to prevail, bringing the win for team blue.

The Miz didn't want him on the team but he defeated the captain to keep his spot.

