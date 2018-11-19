WWE Survivor Series 2018: Analysing and grading each match

Survivor Series was a must-see!

Survivor Series, the one time of year when RAW and SmackDown Superstars do battle, traditionally, in the name of brand supremacy. Although thankfully this year's card didn't go quite as far down that route as last year.

The one thing you could definitely say before this event was that it would be unpredictable - particularly given how many spanners were thrown in the works in the build up to the event - from Roman Reigns' emotional hiatus to Becky Lynch's major concussion forcing her out of the event, and even a new WWE Champion being crowned, things were all change right up until the last minute.

So, would The Man, The Guy or The Phenomenal One be missed? Well, let's take a look and grade every match from start to finish.

Tag Team Survivor Series Elimination Match

The "biggest" match of the night kicked off the card

Match: So, it's maybe no surprise that this match ended up on the pre-show. Of the three Survivor Series Elimination Matches, it was the one with the least build, despite having the most Superstars.

The Usos, New Day, SAnity, The Good Brothers & The Colons - Team SmackDown - faced off against The Revival, Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, Lucha House Party, The Ascension & The B-Team - Team Raw. While it started off quite messy, as most matches with so much talent crammed in do, it eventually ended up to be quite fun once we had some of that talent removed.

So, the Colons were first to be eliminated by The Revival, before the Good Brothers evened it up by ousting the B-Team. Gable and Roode would then dispatch of SAnitY before the New Day hit a leveller by saying goodbye to the Ascension. Lucha House Party then removed the Good Brothers from the occasion before falling to the Usos.

This, though, is where it got interesting. The chaos became more controlled, but no less chaotic, as Big E took it to the outside when he went through the ropes to take Wilder down outside the ring. Roode would catapult his own teammate onto everyone outside the ring before Gable German suplexed Jey Uso from the top rope onto everyone.

The New Day would eliminated Roode and Gable only to fall to the Revival's Shatter Machine - but they would lose to the Usos in the end with a touching tribute to Rman Reigns as Uso did the fist pump gesture before hitting his splash for the win.

Verdict: I mean, if nothing else, this match exists as a fun way to get everyone on the card. It didn't start off well, but the end - well, wow. Some of the best spots you'll see all year happened in this match, and it was incredibly enjoyable.

Grade: B

