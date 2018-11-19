×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE Survivor Series 2018 Results, Latest Survivor Series Winners & Video Highlights

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
17.43K   //    19 Nov 2018, 09:15 IST

It was a one-sided Survivor Series
It was a one-sided Survivor Series

The one time of the year where RAW and SmackDown Live take each other on in head-to-head competition. We kicked things off the Women's Survivor Series match.

Remember, SmackDown Live won the 10-man tag team elimination match, with The Usos being the sole survivors.

Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

WWE Photo

Mandy Rose was the replacement for Charlotte Flair, while Naomi was named the captain. Sasha Banks and Bayley were last-minute additions in the RAW team as they replaced Ruby Riott and Natalya, who had a fight backstage.

The blue brand team captain Naomi and Tamina started the action. The crowd was behind Naomi, chanting her name. She started strong but a brawl broke out between all members and Tamina eliminated Naomi. Tamina celebrated for too long as Carmella rolled her up and eliminated her.

Naomi and Tamina were eliminated within the first minute

Mandy Rose started strong, even momentarily getting the better of Nia Jax. Mickie James almost submitted her but Asuka tagged in and The Empress Of Tomorrow began to decimate the veteran.

The story of the match was about how the RAW team couldn't get along. Sasha Banks and Bayley, who funnily enough were the last-minute replacements seemed to be the only allies on the team.

Sonya DeVille hit a well-timed knee to head on James right before Mandy Rose was tagged in. Rose quickly took advantage and got the pin.

Mickie James was eliminated by Mandy Rose

Bayley was the next one to even the scores as she hit the Bayley-to-Belly to take out Carmella.

Carmella was eliminated by Bayley

It was 3-to-3 and it seemed clear that Mandy Rose, Charlotte's replacement was doing pretty well for herself. Sasha Banks, however, eliminated her with a Bank Statement in short order.

Mandy Rose was eliminated by Sasha Banks

Sonya DeVille wasted no time in attacking Banks. It was 3-2 for RAW. Bayley and Sasha Banks worked well together as they isolated Sonya DeVille, preventing her from tagging Asuka in. Bayley and Sonya DeVille, however, faced double elimination via count-out

Sonya DeVille and Bayley were eliminated via countout

Asuka knew that she had no time to lose and had a stand-off with The Boss. She kneed her face and hit a brutal suplex. The crowd, as you can imagine, booed Nia Jax throughout, cheering anyone who attacked her. Naturally, Asuka got the cheers.

Nia Jax, for some reason, helped eliminate Sasha Banks so she could take all the glory for herself.

Sasha Banks was eliminated by Asuka

Nia Jax wasted no time and hit a leg drop followed by a Samoan drop.

Nia Jax was the sole survivor to pick up the win for Team RAW

Team RAW def. Team SmackDown

RAW - 1

SmackDown Live - 0

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series 2018 Brock Lesnar Daniel Bryan WWE Results
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
8 results predictions for Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
Opinion: How WWE should book Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
Possibilities For Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Traditional Women's Survivor...
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the match card and...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute Predictions For WWE Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Things at WWE Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the finish to every...
RELATED STORY
Survivor Series 2018: Last minute rumors 
RELATED STORY
Top 10 WWE Survivor Series teams of all-time  
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us