It was a one-sided Survivor Series

The one time of the year where RAW and SmackDown Live take each other on in head-to-head competition. We kicked things off the Women's Survivor Series match.

Remember, SmackDown Live won the 10-man tag team elimination match, with The Usos being the sole survivors.

Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Mandy Rose was the replacement for Charlotte Flair, while Naomi was named the captain. Sasha Banks and Bayley were last-minute additions in the RAW team as they replaced Ruby Riott and Natalya, who had a fight backstage.

The blue brand team captain Naomi and Tamina started the action. The crowd was behind Naomi, chanting her name. She started strong but a brawl broke out between all members and Tamina eliminated Naomi. Tamina celebrated for too long as Carmella rolled her up and eliminated her.

Naomi and Tamina were eliminated within the first minute

Mandy Rose started strong, even momentarily getting the better of Nia Jax. Mickie James almost submitted her but Asuka tagged in and The Empress Of Tomorrow began to decimate the veteran.

The story of the match was about how the RAW team couldn't get along. Sasha Banks and Bayley, who funnily enough were the last-minute replacements seemed to be the only allies on the team.

Sonya DeVille hit a well-timed knee to head on James right before Mandy Rose was tagged in. Rose quickly took advantage and got the pin.

Mickie James was eliminated by Mandy Rose

Bayley was the next one to even the scores as she hit the Bayley-to-Belly to take out Carmella.

Carmella was eliminated by Bayley

It was 3-to-3 and it seemed clear that Mandy Rose, Charlotte's replacement was doing pretty well for herself. Sasha Banks, however, eliminated her with a Bank Statement in short order.

Mandy Rose was eliminated by Sasha Banks

Sonya DeVille wasted no time in attacking Banks. It was 3-2 for RAW. Bayley and Sasha Banks worked well together as they isolated Sonya DeVille, preventing her from tagging Asuka in. Bayley and Sonya DeVille, however, faced double elimination via count-out

Sonya DeVille and Bayley were eliminated via countout

Asuka knew that she had no time to lose and had a stand-off with The Boss. She kneed her face and hit a brutal suplex. The crowd, as you can imagine, booed Nia Jax throughout, cheering anyone who attacked her. Naturally, Asuka got the cheers.

Nia Jax, for some reason, helped eliminate Sasha Banks so she could take all the glory for herself.

Sasha Banks was eliminated by Asuka

Nia Jax wasted no time and hit a leg drop followed by a Samoan drop.

Nia Jax was the sole survivor to pick up the win for Team RAW

Team RAW def. Team SmackDown

RAW - 1

SmackDown Live - 0

