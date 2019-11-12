WWE Survivor Series 2019: 5 Biggest unanswered questions heading into the PPV

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Nov 2019, 13:21 IST SHARE

What can fans expect at this years Survivor Series?

Survivor Series is less than two weeks away and the buzz surrounding the upcoming PPV has only added to the excitement. In fact, between the dream matches that WWE is setting up for the show and the storyline implications at stake as well, this could turn out to be one of the best Pay-Per-Views of the year.

WWE also has the idea of brand supremacy adding an exciting dimension to Survivor Series, that seems to suggest that a lot of emphasis has been given to promoting NXT. If nothing else, WWE has a lot going on with this PPV, especially with the addition of Black and Gold Brand to the festivities, which has evoked a lot of questions from the WWE Universe.

With that being said and Survivor Series right around the corner, here are the five biggest unanswered questions heading into the PPV.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

#5 Who's side is Finn Balor on?

Who's side is Finn Balor on?

Finn Balor came back to NXT earlier this Fall and while he made it clear that he is gunning for the NXT Title, he hasn't defined his loyalties. In fact, Balor cost Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa their win over The O.C. on a recent episode of NXT, which again begs the logic behind Balor's intentions.

Another thing that has caused fans to questions Balor's loyalty to the Black and Gold Brand is the fact that he wasn't in the ring during Triple H's war promo on Friday Night SmackDown. If nothing else, that, along with him costing NXT a win against The O.C. might be WWE's way of saying that Balor is out for himself.

Or maybe, Balor could also turn up to help either RAW or SmackDown from gaining an upper hand. Either way, it's going to be very interesting to watch what Balor does during the Survivor Series pay-per-view and how his actions ultimately affect the outcome of the show.

1 / 5 NEXT