WWE Survivor Series 2019: 5 Superstars who could be on Team NXT

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Nov 2019, 16:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ciampa will surely lead NXT's team at Survivor Series

With the inclusion of NXT to the Survivor Series Pay-Per-View, WWE has found a way to give fans something huge which they could have only dreamt of a couple of years ago.

NXT was always seen as a development brand, but over the course of the last few years, we’ve seen some Superstars bring it up to par with the main roster brands. This has increased the interest of the fans manifold, and taken the brand to the USA Network for the first time since inception.

Now that NXT has already waged war on the main roster, we are expecting some incredible matches to take place at Survivor Series where the battle for supremacy will be much greater than ever before.

One traditional Survivor Series match we’re looking forward to is the 5-on-5 elimination match between Team RAW and Team SmackDown which will now include Team NXT to make it a 15-men affair.

In this article, we will look at the five Superstars who could make it to Team NXT in order to represent their brand at the event.

#5 Dominik Dijakovic

Are you ready to 'Feast Your Eyes'?

Dominik Dijakovic should be an instant pick for any team looking to build an aggressive team. Dijakovic is a monster in the ring who has gone as far as to even tame the massive Keith Lee and delivered some unbelievable moves to the big man.

Currently, Dijakovic is playing a very major heel character that can fit perfectly when NXT really goes to war with the main roster. He’s already been part of NXT’s invasion angles on both RAW and SmackDown, and it would make complete sense to have his feature during the big match.

Both the main roster teams will be looking to pick insanely strong men like Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and this is where Dijakovic can do wonders for NXT as he is as brutal, if not more, than any of these Superstars.

The company is trying to build more new lethal faces for NXT, and Dijakovic is one of them. Including him in a match for Survivor Series will surely increase his stocks as he has been a part of some good bookings recently.

1 / 5 NEXT