WWE Survivor Series 2019: Predicting the five men on Team NXT

NXT superstars have put RAW and SmackDown Superstars on notice for the past few weeks.

For the first time ever, NXT will be involved in the battle for brand supremacy between RAW and SmackDown at Survivor Series. Survivor Series 2019 will take place on November 24th, 2019.

Six matches are already confirmed for the show: Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio, United States Champion AJ Styles will battle Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong in a Triple Threat Match, RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will face off with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will square off against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

There will also be two Five-on-Five-on Five Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Matches featuring top Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Team RAW's male team has already been announced as Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, and Randy Orton.

Team SmackDown's male team has also been confirmed as Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Shorty G, King Corbin, and Braun Strowman. We now take a look at which top NXT superstars might participate in Team NXT.

#5 Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle challenged Adam Cole for the NXT Championship about a month ago.

Matt Riddle signed with WWE in the summer of 2018. He quickly made an impact with victories over Superstars like Kassius Ohno and Damian Priest. After winning his feud with Kassius Ohno, Riddle moved onto a rivalry with The Velveteen Dream over the NXT North American Championship, but was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the championship. After that, Matt Riddle would score victories over Superstars such as Killian Dain, Roderick Strong, and even Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole. Riddle would then challenge Cole for the NXT Championship, but come up just short in his efforts.

Since then, Matt Riddle has been in a rivalry with Undisputed Era and until recently was set to be a part of the War Games Match featuring Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa, and The Undisputed Era. However, he will now be facing off against Finn Balor instead.

Matt Riddle was a big part in the build up to Survivor Series, as he attacked Sami Zayn alongside Keith Lee and faced off with The OC, so it only makes sense for him to be a part of Team NXT.

