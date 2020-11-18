WWE Survivor Series 2019 winners: Where are they now?

Survivor Series 2019 was an event that focused on the battle for brand supremacy between all three WWE brands - RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Ten matches were scheduled for the event, including three separate bouts that took place on the Kickoff Show. Although NXT won't be a part of the Survivor Series event this year, WWE's Black and Gold brand won brand supremacy by winning four of the seven Interbrand matches from last year's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Let's take a look at what the winners from the 2019 edition of Survivor Series are d right now, in 2020.

#10: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won the 10-team Interbrand Tag Team Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series 2019 (Preshow)

I don’t watch wrestling,

who are the other guys? https://t.co/xeGYRHRxSJ — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) November 4, 2020

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode represented WWE SmackDown last year. The duo is a part of the Blue brand after this year's WWE Draft which concluded in October.

Ziggler and Roode won the 10-team Interbrand Tag Team Battle Royal by eliminating The Street Profits who represented Monday Night RAW during last year's Survivor Series event. While Street Profits are currently the SmackDown Tag Team Champions heading into Survivor Series, Ziggler and Roode technically lost to them via disqualification in a tag team contest during the October 16 episode of the Blue brand.

The Showoff has one of the best Survivor Series records with eight wins and two losses, and his tag team partner, Robert Roode, recently returned to WWE in late September to continue their partnership.

Advertisement

#9: Lio Rush retained the WWE NXT Cruiserweight title by winning an Interbrand Triple Threat Match against Akira Tozawa and Kalisto (Preshow)

ITS MY #BIRTHDAY 🎉🎉🎉 and my new single #DoYouRemember is officially Out and available for download on ITunes ! Make sure to also pick up a T shirt off my website for 40% off! https://t.co/GsxpIEWGI2 🌹 pic.twitter.com/O0b07FlSem — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) November 11, 2020

Last year, Lio Rush represented NXT and successfully defended the aforementioned championship against RAW's Akira Tozawa, and SmackDown's Kalisto.

Rush was released from his WWE contract as part of the budget cuts brought upon due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Earlier this month, Lio Rush was announced as a participant in NJPW's Super J-Cup tournament. Aside from his music projects, Lio Rush is also going to play a role in the new Power Rangers movie.