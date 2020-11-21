WWE Survivor Series 2020: 6 Superstars who could become the sole survivor

We are less than 48 hours away from WWE Survivor Series 2020. The build to the 'RAW vs. SmackDown brand supremacy' pay-per-view has surely not been that great, but the match card still looks pretty good. WWE Survivor Series 2020 will feature two five-on-five traditional elimination matches, one for the men and the other for the women of both brands.

The men's WWE Survivor Series five-on-five elimination match will see Team RAW (AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Sheamus, and Riddle) take on Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Otis). For the women's 5-on-5 elimination match, Team RAW (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Peyton Royce, and Lacey Evans) will go up against Team SmackDown (Liv Morgan, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Natalya, and Bianca Belair).

Without any delay, let's take a look at six Superstars who could become the sole survivor this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series 2020. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for both these matches.

#6 Keith Lee wins it for Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series

Keith Lee was arguably one of the stars of last year's WWE Survivor Series 2019 when he almost won the men's RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT five-on-five-on-five elimination match for the Black and Gold brand. Fast forward a year, and he finds himself again in the elimination match, but this time representing Monday Night RAW.

Keith Lee is one of those Superstars who could really benefit from having an impressive performance at WWE Survivor Series 2020 and becoming the sole survivor. His main roster career on RAW has started on a shaky note, but it could come back on track as soon as this Sunday.

A former NXT Champion and North American Champion, Keith Lee has the potential to be one of the faces of the company in the future and it is the correct time to invest in him and let him have his moment of glory.