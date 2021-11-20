3 Face turns & 2 heel turns that could happen at Survivor Series 2021

Survivor Series 2021 is less than two days away, and it's going to be an interesting pay-per-view. While the build-up to the event has been less than promising, it's usually the shows with lower expectations that deliver the most.

The match card is still a great one, and we will likely have several great clashes and moments. This list looks at five of the competing superstars at Survivor Series who could change characters at the pay-per-view:

#3. Face turn at Survivor Series: Becky Lynch

In what seems to be the most highly-anticipated match at Survivor Series 2021, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will take on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Not a single feud for the upcoming event has had as much heat as this one. In what has become classically associated with professional wrestling, the feud has used reality to blend in with fiction to add more heat.

It has worked, and many feel that Lynch vs. Flair should headline Survivor Series 2021. It's hard to disagree, even with Roman Reigns and Big E on the card.

While the latter will undoubtedly be a good bout, it doesn't have the history that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair does. The Man surprisingly turned heel upon her return to WWE after over a year.

You won't want to miss tomorrow's episode of WWE's The Build To, featuring #SurvivorSeries "There's always got to be a bad guy in someone's story."You won't want to miss tomorrow's episode of WWE's The Build To, featuring @MsCharlotteWWE and @BeckyLynchWWE "There's always got to be a bad guy in someone's story." You won't want to miss tomorrow's episode of WWE's The Build To, featuring @MsCharlotteWWE and @BeckyLynchWWE. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/F3KtMT87Vd

While Becky Lynch was one of the biggest babyfaces from 2018 to 2020, fans were bewildered at the call to turn her heel. As it turned out, it was she who specifically requested the heel turn, perhaps viewing it as a challenge. Bianca Belair's popularity as a babyface helped make the transition a successful one for Big Time Becks.

However, Survivor Series 2021 could mark a big change for Lynch. She could potentially turn face at the event after beating The Queen. It's the first time that the two women have faced off where both have been heels. The dynamic is a bit too odd, and we wouldn't be surprised to see WWE quietly turn Becky Lynch face at the pay-per-view.

If not, it's more than likely that she will play the role of a face for this match at Survivor Series 2021.

