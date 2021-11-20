WWE Survivor Series 2021: 3 Major returns that could happen

We are less than 48 hours away from WWE's next major pay-per-view, Survivor Series. The Monday Night RAW roster will take on Friday Night SmackDown's athletes in the battle for brand supremacy.

While the build-up to the show hasn't been the best, WWE has put together an impressive match card. SummerSlam saw multiple major returns this year, and with Survivor Series being the next "Big 4" pay-per-view for the company, fans could be in for similar surprises.

#3 Elias returns with a new gimmick at WWE Survivor Series 2021

Former 24/7 Champion Elias has been surprisingly missing from WWE television over the last several months. The last we saw of him was on an episode of RAW in August where he burnt his guitar down, teasing a gimmick change. He also went undrafted in last month's WWE Draft.

Earlier reports suggested that there were plans for Elias to return and get a serious push. While nothing of that sort has happened yet, all that could start with a surprise return from him with a new gimmick at Survivor Series. Elias could take out one of the entrants in the 25-man battle royal this Sunday and possibly win the whole thing.

#2 Asuka finally comes back at Survivor Series

Another major star missing from WWE television for several months now is Asuka. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion also went undrafted last month, and fans have been waiting for her comeback, which could happen at Survivor Series.

The women's division of both RAW and SmackDown would highly benefit from having Asuka. She might appear this Sunday and confront either of the two champions, Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair. Alternatively, WWE could also make a change to either Team RAW or Team SmackDown with Asuka's last-minute inclusion.

#1 The Rock appears on his 25th WWE anniversary

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock WWE @WWE @TheRock looks back on his life-changing first steps inside the ring as a WWE Superstar at #SurvivorSeries 1996. #Rock25 .@TheRock looks back on his life-changing first steps inside the ring as a WWE Superstar at #SurvivorSeries 1996. #Rock25 https://t.co/s8IRT2CT5b Want to a moment to say THANK YOU to my @wwe family for this amazing look back on my wrestling career. I just watched this and the one thing that is so powerfully evident, is that in order for ANY success to happen, it ALWAYS takes SO MANY TALENTED PEOPLE to help. I’m moved 🖤🙏🏾 twitter.com/wwe/status/146… Want to a moment to say THANK YOU to my @wwe family for this amazing look back on my wrestling career. I just watched this and the one thing that is so powerfully evident, is that in order for ANY success to happen, it ALWAYS takes SO MANY TALENTED PEOPLE to help. I’m moved 🖤🙏🏾 twitter.com/wwe/status/146…

Survivor Series 2021 is a huge milestone for The Rock, as it is the event where he made his WWE pay-per-view debut 25 years ago. The company is celebrating the career and legacy of The Brahma Bull this month but hasn't officially announced any kind of appearance from him at Survivor Series.

Chances of The Rock showing up in person this Sunday are slim as he is reportedly busy shooting Young Rock. However, fans can expect a potential virtual appearance from him where he addresses his iconic career and electrifies the crowd the way only he can. If The Rock does appear, we might also see a tease for his rumored match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

