WWE Survivor Series 2021: 5 Potential finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair 

WWE's Survivor Series takes over The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday night, and once again, brand supremacy is the main focus on the agenda. Of course, there are a number of matches that have feuds embedded into them, but others are purely to see which brand will come out on top.

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair takes on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and it's ironic since the two women held the opposite titles just weeks ago.

Brand dominance definitely isn't the main part of this match and it's likely to get deeply personal once again.

The following list looks at just five potential finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series.

#5. Becky Lynch wins for RAW at Survivor Series

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"What? 'Charlotte's difficult' Why? Because I stand up for what I believe in?"



has her chance to discuss being at the top of the industry 👑



#SurvivorSeries "It obviously rubs people the wrong way, but if I was a man would it rub people the wrong way?""What? 'Charlotte's difficult' Why? Because I stand up for what I believe in?" @MsCharlotteWWE has her chance to discuss being at the top of the industry 👑 "It obviously rubs people the wrong way, but if I was a man would it rub people the wrong way?""What? 'Charlotte's difficult' Why? Because I stand up for what I believe in?"@MsCharlotteWWE has her chance to discuss being at the top of the industry 👑#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/8cp05RAr01 No one on our roster acts like this, man or woman. Gender ain’t the issue here. twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta… No one on our roster acts like this, man or woman. Gender ain’t the issue here. twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta…

All of the victories on Sunday night add up to deciding which brand is the best. A win for Becky Lynch would be a huge help to RAW since it's unlikely that Roman Reigns will be getting pinned.

Lynch and Flair have come through the ranks in WWE together, and they even main-evented WrestleMania in 2019. It's easy to see that this match won't be a straightforward one, but even if the win isn't decisive, it's still enough to help one brand to victory.

Becky Lynch has a target on her back on RAW at present and needs to prove that she's still the woman to beat. Since returning to the company, several women have looked to challenge what appears to be a weaker star, and defeating Charlotte at Survivor Series could send a clear message to the locker room.

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history and will not be an easy obstacle for Lynch to overcome. That said, their recent war of words has allowed the RAW Women's Champion to take control of the feud and now Charlotte does appear to be the underdog heading into their match on Sunday night.

Becky Lynch could easily be the victor at Survivor Series, especially if there's a controversial finish.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry