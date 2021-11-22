WWE Survivor Series 2021 - 5 things we learned from the event

WWE Survivor Series 2021 is now in the history books. RAW and SmackDown battled it out in numerous matches to determine the supreme brand.

Although the build-up to this pay-per-view was underwhelming, the matches delivered for sure. The kickoff match saw the aggressive side of Damian Priest as he lost to Shinsuke Nakamura after hitting him with a broken electric guitar.

The mighty Omos was able to win the 25-man Battle Royal to celebrate The Rock's 25th anniversary. He eliminated over 10 superstars, including his tag team partner AJ Styles.

The men's 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series elimination match saw team RAW pick up the win with Seth Rollins as the sole survivor. The women's 5-on-5 match was won by RAW as well. Big E put on a great fight in the main event but unfortunately lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Here are five things we learned at Survivor Series 2021.

#5. The opening match was a war at WWE Survivor Series 2021

Becky Lynch took on her long-term rival Charlotte Flair in a Champion vs. Champion match to start the show. The buildup, which started at the controversial 'championship exchange' segment back in October, was probably the best among the other matches on the card.

'The Man' was seen trash-talking ahead of the match. Both stars started brawling as soon as the bell rang. The bout was fast-paced and both stars used hard-hitting strikes to inflict damage.

Just like their previous segment, the end to their match at Survivor Series was controversial as well. Charlotte Flair tried to hold the rope while pinning Becky Lynch for the three-count. However, the referee saw it and stopped it.

Big Time Becks rolled over and pulled the same stunt. This time, however, the referee didn't notice that she had grabbed the ropes to apply extra pressure onto the pin.

Hence, Becky Lynch emerged victorious at Survivor Series as one of the best women's matches in recent memory ended in an unexpected way.

Edited by Angana Roy