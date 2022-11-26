WWE Survivor Series 2022: Match start time, live streaming info, TV telecast, channel guide & how and where to watch in US & UK

WWE Survivor Series 2022 has finally arrived, and instead of the usual brand warfare the company books surrounding the event, they have decided to go with something different — WarGames!

The concept of the old match type that was initially brought to NXT is now set to debut on the main roster as part of one of the 'Big Four' events broadcast by WWE. The only drawback is that the company has not scheduled a single traditional five-on-five tag team elimination match on the card.

With that being the case, let's take a look at how fans can tune into the show and watch WWE Survivor Series 2022.

Where will Survivor Series be held?

Survivor Series 2022 will be broadcast live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

When is the 2022 Survivor Series being held?

The 2022 edition of the Survivor Series event will be held on 26th November. Depending on the location, it will take place on different dates.

26th November 2022 (EST, United States)

26th November 2022 (PST, United States)

27th November 2022 (UK Time, United Kingdom)

27th November 2022 (IST, India)

27th November 2022 (ACT, Australia)

27th November 2022 (JST, Japan)

27th November 2022 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

What time does Survivor Series 2022 start?

Survivor Series will start at 8 PM EST in the United States. The Kickoff show starts an hour earlier, at 7 PM EST. Depending on the location, the start time will vary.

8 PM (EST, United States)

5 PM (PST, United States)

1 AM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

6:30 AM (IST, India)

10:30 AM (ACST, Australia)

10 AM (JST, Japan)

4 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

Survivor Series WarGames Match Card

The match card is an interesting one, with five officially announced.

Women's WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim vs. Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

Men's WarGames Match: The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey w/ Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

Where to watch the 2022 Survivor Series WarGames?

Survivor Series WarGames can be watched live in the United States on Peacock. It will be the only place to watch it live or on demand.

WWE Survivor Series will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee of £19.95. Customers with the BT Sport Box Office pass can stream it on the BT Sport website or app.

How, when, and where to watch Survivor Series 2022 in India?

WWE Survivor Series can be viewed live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English and on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi. It can also be streamed live on Sony Liv.

