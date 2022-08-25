WWE Survivor Series 2022 tickets and presale code

With SummerSlam 2022, WWE has completed three out of its 'Big Four' premium live events. The one that remains is Survivor Series, which usually takes place a couple of weeks before the new year.

The company announced that the 2022 edition of Survivor Series will take place on Saturday, November 26, at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Tickets are on sale at the moment, which means you can book yours and count down the days to the show. If you want to know the presale code for doing the same, we have it for you right here.

At the time of writing, Ticketmaster has already begun the pre-sale for the 2022 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The presale passcode is TWEETS.

What to expect from WWE Survivor Series 2022?

Fans have every reason to be excited for the 2022 edition of Survivor Series. There are multiple top Superstars advertised for the premium live event. They include Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and Riddle.

Keen-eyed fans will also have noticed the red and blue shades on the new Survivor Series logo. This suggests that we will see brand warfare in the form of a RAW vs. SmackDown matchup on November 26. Looking at it, one can't say for sure if NXT 2.0 or NXT UK will be involved.

We can probably expect at least three traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series matches to take place. This will be between the men’s, women’s, and tag teams respectively. We may also see the RAW Women's Champion take on her SmackDown counterpart and a blockbuster matchup between the Intercontinental and United States Champions respectively.

