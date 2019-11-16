WWE Survivor Series: 5 SmackDown & RAW Challengers for Adam Cole's NXT Championship

Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 16 Nov 2019, 11:22 IST

Adam Cole could face a variety of Survivor Series opponents

So, let's look at the Survivor Series card as it stands at the moment. You have Brock Lesnar taking on Rey Mysterio for the WWE Championship, which is the big program from WWE RAW.

You also have The Fiend and Daniel Bryan battling one another in a match that was just announced on WWE SmackDown. This will be for the new blue Universal Championship or the Blueniversal Championship as my colleague Phillipa Marie recently dubbed it.

So that leaves out Adam Cole, who is surprisingly not a part of the WWE card at all. We know that the NXT Championship can be defended outside the black and gold brand because he did have title matches on both RAW and SmackDown recently.

So who's going to be the man to step up and challenge Adam Cole for his prized possession at Survivor Series?

#5 Aleister Black

I’m getting physically tired of waiting, the door is open... it’s wide open for anybody, anyone. Step through that threshold, I implore you, the only want that I have in life is someone to fight. pic.twitter.com/IR4tRoCRsF — Aleister Black (Parody) (@BlckMxss) November 13, 2019

Aleister Black is back to cutting promos in a dark room once again, but this time it seems like he has an opponent in mind judging from his promos. I do hope that he wants to tussle with Adam Cole at Survivor Series because the match will be pretty good, in my opinion.

These are two men who know each other very well and while Adam Cole is the biggest star on Wednesday Nights not named Cody Rhodes or Chris Jericho, Aleister Black has been relegated to the background for the time being. He came into the main roster with a lot of momentum but for most of the year, he's just been asking people to pick a fight with him over and over again.

Aleister Black needs this match a lot more than Adam Cole does, in my personal opinion at least. It gives him a reason to stay on TV for the time being.

