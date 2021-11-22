WWE Survivor Series - Best and worst- CM Punk chants break out, AEW stars mentioned on commentary, Tag team to break up soon?

Listen, WWE Survivor Series cannot be judged based on the fact that The Rock didn't show up at the pay-per-view. No, the company shouldn't have teased a showdown on The Tonight Show in front of millions (and millions) of fans. It is natural for fans to feel a little disappointed with how things turned out. But even that aside, WWE Survivor Series wasn't the best event this year!

WWE Survivor Series is a lot like 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' in the sense that the points don't matter. No, irrespective of whichever brand wins everything is forgotten soon after. It was natural that CM Punk chants broke out at a point during the course of the evening. What was even better is that they were shut down by fans present at the arena.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez CM PUNK chants CM PUNK chants

Let's also leave the golden egg out of the conversation for now. It's clear that in one way or another, it will play out on WWE RAW and SmackDown, which should be a lot of fun.

In any case, here's the best and worst of WWE Survivor Series.

#3 Best/Worst: A WWE Survivor Series match almost entirely dedicated to Pizza Hut

Omos and AJ Styles are definitely going to split on the RAW after WWE Survivor Series or a few weeks from now. It's clear as day that this is the direction the company plans to go. It's not a bad move. AJ Styles is a living legend and deserves to branch off on his own after helping Omos break into the business.

That said, this match was a joke and that's putting it mildly.

Imagine UFC fighters eating pizza in the middle of a match, like we saw at WWE Survivor Series. It was a real cringefest.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John