Possibilities For Survivor Series 2018

WWE Survivor Series: Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Bryan In A Champion vs Champion Dream Match

As the warm summer temperatures and outdoor grills are relegated to distant memories, we exchange swimming pools and barbeques for mittens and turkey recipes. We brace ourselves for winter, but the snow isn't here yet. Instead, the trees paint a lush golden path that allures wrestling fans on a pathway that leads straight to WWE Survivor Series.

Entering the WWE landscape in 1987, the annual fall classic quickly became entrenched as one of WWE's big four pay-per-views. Along with Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and WrestleMania, Survivor Series is as synonymous with the WWE as Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, or Vince McMahon.

The annual event has traditionally focused on four on four or five on five elimination style tag team bouts; but, when WCW made its invasion after the Monday Night Wars, the fall classic gave birth to a new format: brand vs brand.

This year's event focuses on both elimination style tag team bouts and a RAW vs SmackDown theme, as RAW's champions will take on SmackDown's champions. A battle for brand supremacy gives birth to some exquisite in-ring pairings. For the first time ever, the WWE Universe will be privy to dream matches like Daniel Bryan vs Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura.

We break down those matches and the five others as well, in what looks to be an epic pay-per-view. Sit back, relax, and get ready for WWE Survivor Series: Final Card & Predictions.

Authors of Pain vs Sheamus & Cesaro

RAW Tag Team Champions: The Authors of Pain vs SmackDown Tag Team Champions: Sheamus & Cesaro (w/Big Show)

A dominant tag team in NXT, The Authors of Pain hardly had the RAW Tag Team Championship victory that was anticipated. Instead, they mustered just enough to defeat a partner-less Seth Rollins, as he valiantly defended the RAW Tag Team Championships sans former best friend and new-found enemy Dean Ambrose. The Authors of Pain inevitably defeated The Architect and 'earned' that RAW Tag Team Championships, in the process.

Sheamus and Cesaro are worthy multi-time champions and capable of taking on any and all challengers. The team has defeated other comparable legends, such as New Day and The Usos.

What The Authors of Pain lack in experience, Sheamus and Cesaro have in abundance. Still, will two ageing veterans be able to compete with Akam & Rezar's superior strength and brutality?

Ultimately, this match may come down to who's outside the ring, rather than who's inside. These two heel teams aren't hesitant to use anything, including the kitchen sink, to their advantage. Sheamus & Cesaro have the seven foot tall four hundred pound Big Show in their corner, while The Authors of Pain have the 205 Live general managers Drake Maverick. Big Show vs Maverick is hardly a contest and a glaring weakness for The Authors of Pain.

While Sheamus & Cesaro may struggle with Akam & Rezar's superior super human like strength, look for them to use their veteran savvy (and the giant in their corner) to their advantage.

Winners: Sheamus & Cesaro via pinfall

Current Score: SmackDown 1 - RAW 0

