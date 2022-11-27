WWE Survivor Series: WarGames - 4 biggest questions after the show

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is in the rear-view mirror. The live crowd at TD Garden in Boston was treated to a memorable evening of incredible in-ring action and excellent storytelling that left minimal room for complaints from the fans.

On a night when Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline by betraying his long-time best friend, and Austin Theory redeemed himself by winning the US title, many questions were answered. However, many questions have arisen with so much going down at the show.

Here's a look at the 4 biggest questions after Survivor Series: WarGames.

#4. Is there anyone on Ronda Rousey's level?

Ronda Rousey stood tall at Survivor Series.

In an underwhelming encounter that got lost in the hype of both WarGames matches, Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi to retain her SmackDown Women's title. Although the challenger did get plenty of offense, Rousey's victory was pretty convincing and a foregone conclusion even before the showdown began.

Considering her rivalry with Liv Morgan and Natalya, there may be no one on SmackDown who is even near the level of The Baddest Woman on The Planet. Charlotte Flair is still on the sidelines, and Shayna Bazler seems committed to helping her long-time friend loyally. Even if the latter stepped up to Rousey, she wouldn't stand much of a chance.

Understandably, WWE is trying to make Rousey the "Brock Lesnar" of the women's division. However, the female division lacks depth, and with not many plausible challengers, having her as champion for long may prove counter-productive.

#3. When will Brock Lesnar return?

Heading into Survivor Series, there was plenty of speculation that Brock Lesnar could make another surprise return to either cost Bobby Lashley the US title or assault him in his post-match celebration. In hindsight, it may have been a good decision, but The Beast didn't appear at the show.

We all know The Beast and The All Mighty will collide again in a rubber match. Lashley left Lesnar nearly unconscious at Crown Jewel, and the former Universal Champion hasn't exacted his revenge yet. Both titans are tied at one victory apiece, and their third encounter is inevitable.

Survivor Series would've been the perfect place to set the stage for the final showdown. No Premium Live Event is scheduled until the Royal Rumble, so no one really knows when Lesnar will return.

#2. Following WarGames, where does Sami Zayn's relationship with Kevin Owens stand?

The highlight of Survivor Series: WarGames was Sami Zayn. Leading up to the show, The Bloodline, with an especially suspicious Jey Uso, showed some reservations about the Honorary Uces' loyalties. Kevin Owens and Zayn maintained a cordial relationship, and many thought the latter would betray The Bloodline.

However, The Master Strategist surprised everyone by betraying his long-time best friend. Zayn stopped a three-count on a defeated Roman Reigns and hit KO with a low blow and a devastating Helluva Kick, allowing Jey to take advantage and win the match. The Honorary Uce has earned the respect of every member of The Bloodline.

His loyalty comes at an unfortunate cost. He chose The Bloodline over his best friend, who cares deeply for him. KO has stabbed many people in the back before, but this was the first time he was on the receiving end of a betrayal. How will Owens react to the betrayal? And where does Zayn's betrayal leave their long-standing friendship?

#1. Where was Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt didn't show up at Survivor Series.

Following weeks of non-physical segments and passionate promos, Bray Wyatt head-butted LA Knight a few weeks ago. This was the first time the SmackDown Superstar got physical since his return at Extreme Rules. Their rivalry escalated as Wyatt apologized to Knight, only to be slapped twice across the face. Wyatt's rival was later found unconscious buried in backstage rubble.

The WWE Universe was deeply interested in their program and quickly caught steam. With only a handful of matches taking place at Survivor Series, many speculated that Wyatt vs. Knight would be a last-minute addition to the card.

Not only did the match-up not happen, but there was also no Bray Wyatt appearance. The former Universal Champion may be the most over star on the roster. WWE should book him in some capacity at each Premium Live Event. Hence, it was a bit of a let-down when he didn't appear.

