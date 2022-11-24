WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Becky Lynch and 4 other stars to watch out for

Survivor Series: WarGames takes over TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, this Saturday. The show, unlike previous editions, isn't based on brand supremacy and will play host to two multi-person matches inside the specialized steel structure.

At the time of writing, only five matches have been announced. The Men's WarGames match will see The Bloodline, Sami Zayn included, face the makeshift team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. AJ Styles will square off against Finn Balor in a good old-fashioned one-on-one encounter.

The US Championship will be up for grabs as Seth Rollins defends against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat. The Women's WarGames match will witness DAMAGE CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley slug it out with Bianca Belair's team. The fifth match has Shotzi taking on Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

With such a wealth of talent competing at the premium live event, any given superstar on the card could make an impact. Here, we look at five stars to watch out for at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

#5 Becky Lynch may surprise everyone at WWE Survivor Series

Will Becky Lynch come to Bianca Belair's aid?

WWE has only confirmed four members in Team Bianca Belair for the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim will look to defeat Bayley's troops. The mystery woman of their team has been hidden under a hood in promotional graphics.

One name that has sprung up is that of Becky Lynch. The rumor mill is rife with reports that Lynch will return as the final member of Belair's team. The Man suffered a separated shoulder at SummerSlam during her title match with the current RAW Women's Champion.

From a storyline perspective, Big Time Becks seems like the perfect candidate to fill the final spot. She was at odds with The EST of WWE, but they put that behind them following their clash at SummerSlam. Secondly, Lynch cemented her face turn by standing alongside Belair during a staredown with Damage CTRL.

Most importantly, The Man has a bone to pick with Bayley and Co. as they attacked her and further exacerbated her shoulder injury. If Becky Lynch is cleared for an in-ring return, there is no reason for her not to make a comeback at Survivor Series and catch her rivals off-guard.

#4/3. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are paired together here because of their rich history as friends. On Saturday, they will be on opposite sides, but both men share considerable love and respect for each other.

This past week on RAW, KO stated that he considered Zayn a "brother." Owens was also slightly agitated by the taunts his teammates hurled at his real-life best friend during a promo to hype Survivor Series. A couple of months ago, The Prizefighter had a few intense moments with The Bloodline, but he and The Honorary Uce never came to blows.

Given their close connection, one can't help but wonder how their relationship will impact their loyalties. The Master Strategist didn't lay his hands on Owens, despite The Usos' insistence. When locked inside WarGames, will they remain loyal to each other or their respective teams?

No one wants it, but Zayn will eventually be ousted from The Bloodline. When that happens, he will inevitably turn to Kevin Owens. Will the seeds of The Honorary Uce's removal from The Bloodline be sown at Survivor Series?

#2 Butch has plenty of experience inside WarGames

Watch out for Butch!

With all the talent in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series, it isn't easy to pinpoint a single superstar who may prove to be the decisive factor. Although he may be overlooked, Butch could be the X-factor who may tilt the scales in his team's favor.

Among all the men competing in WarGames, only two have previously been locked inside the specialized steel structure. Kevin Owens has competed in one, and Butch, then known as Pete Dunne, in three matches. Therefore, the former NXT UK Champion is the most experienced competitor.

With his untamed wrestling style and unrestrained aggression, he is a threat wherever he goes. Add experience and tons of steely grit to that, and he becomes an invaluable asset. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and KO may be getting all the attention, but it is Butch who may just provide his team that extra boost.

#1 Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley may reclaim US Title at Survivor Series

After his controversial loss to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, Bobby Lashley snapped and began displaying a more vicious and dominating version of himself. The new Bobby Lashley wants to hurt people and will do anything to get what he wants.

Mustafa Ali is a man who has repeatedly felt the wrath of The All Mighty. For three weeks, the former Cruiserweight Champion has been ruthlessly beaten down. Seth Rollins and Austin Theory have also felt the former WWE Champion's ire, and he won't stop until he becomes US Champion again.

Given the mood he's been in lately, there is no stopping Lashley. Barring any shenanigans or a surprise Brock Lesnar return, he is the clear favorite in the Triple Threat match and will probably walk out of Survivor Series as the new US Champion.

