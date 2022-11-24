WWE Survivor Series: Which Hall of Famer created the WarGames match and when?

Survivor Series is just around the corner and is scheduled to have two WWE WarGames matches during the event. It won't be the first time in the promotion since it has already been featured on NXT in the past. However, this will be the first time the main roster will have that infamous match. Although the bout format is still fairly new to the company, the iconic superstar, Dusty Rhodes, was the one who started it.

The first WarGames match occurred outside the Stamford-based promotion by Dusty Rhodes while he was still under Jim Crockett Promotions of the New Wrestling Alliance. The Hall of Famer was inspired to create the match after watching Mad Max: Beyond the Thunder Dome.

On July 4, 1987, The American Dream teamed up with The Road Warriors (and Paul Ellering) and Nikita Koloff to battle The Four Horsemen composing Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and Lex Luger with their manager JJ Dillon. Also referred to as The Match Beyond, the first WarGames saw Dusty Rhodes' team pick up the victory.

The match type was later held annually on WCW and made its debut in the Stamford-based promotion in 2017 under the developmental brand. Two years later, the first match featuring female wrestlers took place in WWE.

Which superstars are scheduled to appear on WWE Survivor Series: WarGames?

So far, five matches have been announced for the upcoming Premium Live Event on November 26, 2022, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

In a singles match, AJ Styles will be joined by The O.C. and Mia Yim at ringside as he faces Finn Balor, who will also be accompanied by The Judgment Day.

For the Blue brand, Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi. Another title bout in the WWE Survivor Series event will be a triple threat match, wherein Seth Rollins will defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory.

Bianca Belair's team consisting of the RAW Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and another surprise superstar, will face Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross in a WWE WarGames bout. For the men's division, The Bloodline will take on The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

This year's Survivor Series is truly one that fans shouldn't miss out on. Not only will there be possible surprises during the event, but each match is also seemingly set to excite fans.

