WWE to take CM Punk off TV immediately after what went down at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk and Sami Zayn joined hands to stop the team of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the night turned upside down for The Best in the World when a former rival returned to take him out. Bronson Reed seemingly didn't forget the man who was the reason for him being out of action for nearly six months.

It all happened at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Bronson Reed had aligned with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0 and wanted to take down the OG Bloodline. During the match, he attempted a Tsunami from the top of the cage on Roman Reigns. However, CM Punk pulled The Big Dog in the last moment, causing Reed to land on his foot. The 330-pound monster sustained a severe injury and was out of action from WWE for the next six months.

While he had announced a comeback a few days ago, little did anybody anticipate that the 36-year-old superstar would be back at SNME, and that too for Seth Rollins, his arch-nemesis in WWE. Reed came during the closing moments of the match. He took down CM Punk with a brutal Spear, crashing into the ringside barrier.

Breakker capitalized on the situation as a shocked Sami Zayn looked at the situation unfold. The Bad*ss delivered a stunning Spear and scored the pin over The Honorary Uce. Punk tried to fight back despite being injured, but Rollins and Breakker got Bronson to execute a powerful Tsunami dive. The Straight Edge Superstar might stay off TV for at least two weeks after what happened to him.

Punk lay shattered on the ground, writhing in pain, while The Visionary hugged the 330-pound monster. It was official. Big Bronson Reed was the new and third member of Paul Heyman's new faction in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see how The Voice of the Voiceless takes revenge on Reed.

Roman Reigns can return to WWE to help CM Punk and Sami Zayn

Since the fight is now two vs three, the Big Dog, Roman Reigns, can finally return to balance the sides. The OTC hasn't been seen in WWE since the Monday Night RAW episode after WrestleMania 41, when Rollins and Breakker took him out.

The Head of the Table can finally script his return this week on RAW to respond to Heyman and Rollins. He can be the third man in case there's a three-man tag team match at SummerSlam 2025. It remains to be seen whether CM Punk will accept Reigns as his partner, or if he will bring some other superstar to take down Heyman and company.

