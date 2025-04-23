WWE to take title off John Cena, Heartbreaking betrayal, Roman Reigns' new partner? - 5 early predictions for Backlash 2025

Backlash will be the next premium live event on WWE’s calendar following WrestleMania 41. After the events at The Show of Shows, the entire trajectory of the Stamford-based promotion has changed, and fans could expect some massive surprises in St. Louis.

The WWE RAW after WrestleMania has already laid the foundation for a blockbuster card for Backlash. Fans could now see Roman Reigns bringing in a new partner, John Cena losing his title, a heartbreaking breakup, and much more.

In this listicle, we look at five early predictions for the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event, which will emanate live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 10.

#5. CM Punk and Roman Reigns could re-form their alliance at Backlash 2025

This week’s RAW saw Bron Breakker emerge as the new Paul Heyman Guy. Roman Reigns rushed in to attack Seth Rollins, who had already assaulted Punk. The OTC took Rollins out with a Spear and connected a Superman Punch on Heyman.

However, before Reigns could inflict more punishment on Paul Heyman, a hooded man took down the OTC with a Spear. Bron Breakker was later revealed as the man behind the beatdown.

Rollins and Breakker then brutally attacked Punk and Reigns, planting the seeds for a potential tag match at Backlash. The Best in the World and The Tribal Chief could reunite for the first time since Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 to take on Seth and Bron in a tag team contest.

#4. Goldberg could return and confront a former champion

On Monday Night RAW, former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther attacked Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. The Austrian superstar took out McAfee with a Sleeper Hold after he tried to help Cole, who was the main target of The Ring General.

Adam Pearce, alongside other security personnel, rushed in to save the commentator. McAfee eventually left the building after he was unable to continue his duties.

McAfee could face Gunther at Backlash 2025. However, things could get interesting as Goldberg could return and confront The Ring General. Da Man dropped a hint regarding the same via his recent tweet. The WCW legend had an altercation with the Imperium leader last year at Bad Blood.

#3. Becky Lynch could win the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title

The Man returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 41 Night Two as Lyra Valkyria’s partner in a tag team match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The two sides locked horns for the Women’s Tag Team Title. Interestingly, the Irish duo won the gold.

Lynch and Valkyria lost the title in less than 24 hours to Morgan and Rodriguez on RAW in their 'Mania rematch. Following the defeat, The Man attacked Lyra Valkyria, turning heel in the process. The two could now kick off a rivalry on the red brand and square off at Backlash for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. Big Time Becks could shockingly beat her former mentee and become the new champion.

#2. Finn Balor could turn heel on Dominik Mysterio in a heartbreaking moment

Dominik Mysterio pinned Finn Balor to become the new Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41. Balor may not be happy with “Dirty” Dom pinning him at 'Mania. While The Prince has been acting like he is not affected by the defeat, he is clearly not happy with Dominik's actions.

Dominik could defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta at Backlash. In St. Louis, Balor might shockingly betray Dominik by costing him his championship.

#1. Cody Rhodes could help Randy Orton beat John Cena for the gold at Backlash 2025

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and was crowned the new Undisputed WWE Champion. On Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton attacked Cena, teasing a potential match against his longtime rival at Backlash 2025.

The upcoming premium live event will take place in Orton’s hometown, and he is also the cover star for the show. Hence, he will likely play an important role at Backlash. In a shocking twist, Cody Rhodes could interfere in Orton vs. Cena, helping The Legend Killer capture his 15th world title.

