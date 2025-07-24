  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE to take US Title off Solo Sikoa, SummerSlam match canceled, Wyatt Sicks dethroned? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

WWE to take US Title off Solo Sikoa, SummerSlam match canceled, Wyatt Sicks dethroned? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

By Love Verma
Published Jul 24, 2025 05:42 GMT
SmackDown is Nick Aldis show. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
Nick Aldis is WWE SmackDown's General Manager [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be televised live from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH. World Wrestling Entertainment is promoting Jelly Roll on its promotional poster.

Ad

Additionally, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and other stars have also been announced for this show. The company has also announced a WWE Tag Team Title match for the show where The Wyatt Sicks will defend the gold against Andrade and Rey Fenix.

In this article, we will explore five potential things that may occur on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

#5. Nick Aldis returns to SmackDown

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Last week, Nick Aldis was not in charge of the blue brand. In his place, Adam Pearce was working as the acting General Manager of SmackDown. However, the replacement was not permanent, and hence, The National Treasure will return to the show as GM this week.

Aldis will be back in charge and could make bold decisions ahead of the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

#4. The Wyatt Sicks lose their tag team titles

Last week, Andrade and Rey Fenix emerged as the No. 1 contenders for the tag team titles. This earned them a title shot against The Wyatt Sicks in the forthcoming edition of SmackDown. In an unexpected twist, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy may suffer a loss, and the new pair might dethrone them as the WWE Tag Team Champions.

Ad

This could be done to shake the SmackDown tag team division before SummerSlam and also set up a rematch at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Though the chances seem quite unlikely, seeing as the horror faction just won the titles a few days back.

#3. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes cancelled

Ad

The Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena Street Fight is official for SummerSlam 2025. On the previous episode of the blue brand, both stars were engaged in a contract signing segment, which ended with The American Nightmare forcing the Last Real Champion to make things official.

In reality, no one can be forced to sign a contract, especially using physical force - if done, it will be considered an invalid contract. So, if WWE follows up on this real-life rule, then Cena vs. Rhodes might be in serious trouble of being cancelled this Friday night.

Ad

Nick Aldis could raise the point of Cena's consent and eventually punish The American Nightmare by cancelling his Undisputed WWE Title rematch.

#2. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul put Jelly Roll out of commission

Jelly Roll and Randy Orton will lock horns with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team match at SummerSlam. During a recent non-WWE show, Jelly slammed The Maverick through a table with a chokeslam.

Ad

Seeking revenge for this, the Scotsman and the YouTuber may launch an attack on the celebrity musician and put him out of commission. This will lead to The Viper having no partner on his side for the SummerSlam tag team match.

#1. Solo Sikoa could be stripped of the US Title as punishment on WWE SmackDown

Ad

Solo Sikoa was arrested on last week's episode of the Friday Night Show as part of a storyline when he tried to frame Jacob Fatu in a false accusation. There has been no update yet about the MFT leader's status, whether he was released by the police or not.

This raises the prospect of Solo Sikoa getting stripped of the title by Nick Aldis due to the arrest storyline. This will serve as a penalty for the US Champion. Also, it could be announced that now Solo vs. Jacob SummerSlam match will be for the vacant US Title.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications