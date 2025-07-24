WWE to take US Title off Solo Sikoa, SummerSlam match canceled, Wyatt Sicks dethroned? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be televised live from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH. World Wrestling Entertainment is promoting Jelly Roll on its promotional poster.Additionally, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and other stars have also been announced for this show. The company has also announced a WWE Tag Team Title match for the show where The Wyatt Sicks will defend the gold against Andrade and Rey Fenix.In this article, we will explore five potential things that may occur on Friday Night SmackDown this week.#5. Nick Aldis returns to SmackDownLast week, Nick Aldis was not in charge of the blue brand. In his place, Adam Pearce was working as the acting General Manager of SmackDown. However, the replacement was not permanent, and hence, The National Treasure will return to the show as GM this week.Aldis will be back in charge and could make bold decisions ahead of the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.#4. The Wyatt Sicks lose their tag team titlesLast week, Andrade and Rey Fenix emerged as the No. 1 contenders for the tag team titles. This earned them a title shot against The Wyatt Sicks in the forthcoming edition of SmackDown. In an unexpected twist, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy may suffer a loss, and the new pair might dethrone them as the WWE Tag Team Champions.This could be done to shake the SmackDown tag team division before SummerSlam and also set up a rematch at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Though the chances seem quite unlikely, seeing as the horror faction just won the titles a few days back.#3. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes cancelledThe Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena Street Fight is official for SummerSlam 2025. On the previous episode of the blue brand, both stars were engaged in a contract signing segment, which ended with The American Nightmare forcing the Last Real Champion to make things official.In reality, no one can be forced to sign a contract, especially using physical force - if done, it will be considered an invalid contract. So, if WWE follows up on this real-life rule, then Cena vs. Rhodes might be in serious trouble of being cancelled this Friday night.Nick Aldis could raise the point of Cena's consent and eventually punish The American Nightmare by cancelling his Undisputed WWE Title rematch.#2. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul put Jelly Roll out of commissionJelly Roll and Randy Orton will lock horns with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team match at SummerSlam. During a recent non-WWE show, Jelly slammed The Maverick through a table with a chokeslam.Seeking revenge for this, the Scotsman and the YouTuber may launch an attack on the celebrity musician and put him out of commission. This will lead to The Viper having no partner on his side for the SummerSlam tag team match.#1. Solo Sikoa could be stripped of the US Title as punishment on WWE SmackDownSolo Sikoa was arrested on last week's episode of the Friday Night Show as part of a storyline when he tried to frame Jacob Fatu in a false accusation. There has been no update yet about the MFT leader's status, whether he was released by the police or not.This raises the prospect of Solo Sikoa getting stripped of the title by Nick Aldis due to the arrest storyline. This will serve as a penalty for the US Champion. Also, it could be announced that now Solo vs. Jacob SummerSlam match will be for the vacant US Title.