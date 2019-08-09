WWE TakeOver: Toronto (10th August 2019) - Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of TakeOver: Toronto 2019

Who will come out on top in Cole vs Gargano III?

NXT has consistently delivered some of the best weekly sports entertainment with many in the WWE Universe believing that the Yellow and Black Brand is better than RAW and SmackDown Live.

All of this comes to a head at NXT TakeOver: Toronto on SummerSlam weekend, in front of an electrifying Canadian audience. The card is also one that promises to have nail-biting action and excitement as there will be four title bouts and one grudge match.

At one point of time, Io Shirai and Candice LeRae were best friends and were at war with the Horsewomen. But now Shirai has undergone a change in attitude after viciously attacking LeRae and saying she doesn't need any friends or the fans to reach the pinnacle of the Women's division in NXT.

The two women will now look to settle the score inside the ring. Even though there is no title on the line, it is very personal and we could be in for thrilling battle between arguably two of the best female wrestlers in the world.

Street Profits may be appearing on RAW right now but they cannot afford to be distracted as they will go toe-to-toe with arguably the best faction in NXT history, The Undisputed Era.

Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish will be out to fulfill the prophecy of Adam Cole that the entire group will be draped in gold sometime during this year. Who will come out on top with the NXT Tag Team Championships?

The Queen of Spades, Shayna Baszler, has always relied on Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to keep her opponents away from capturing the NXT Women's Championship. But Mia Yim made sure that both won't be a factor in the match and now will step into the ring with one of the most dominant champions in NXT history.

Will we finally see a change in guard in the NXT Women's division?

Roderick Strong and Velveteen Dream thought they will be in for a one-on-one battle for the NXT North American Championship. But all that changed when the former NXT UK Champion, Pete Dunne, made his back to the Yellow and Black Brand and staked his claim for the title as well.

With Triple Threat rules in place, these three could pull off the match of the night at the Scotiabank Arena this Saturday.

In what has been an intense rivalry, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano have traded victories with each other and all comes down to Cole vs Gargano III. With the match being a Two-out-of-three falls affair, William Regal allowed both competitors to pick one stipulation each. While Gargano picked Street Fight for one fall, the NXT Champion picked a traditional wrestling match.

If it goes to the third fall, the NXT GM will choose a stipulation that will be the deciding factor. Will Cole keep hold of the gold? Or will Johnny Wrestling regain the NXT Championship?

WWE NXT TakeOver: Toronto location, date and start time

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Day and Date: Saturday, 10th August 2019

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch NXT TakeOver: Toronto (US & UK)?

NXT TakeOver: Toronto can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America and the UK.

Catch all the action from NXT TakeOver: Toronto right here!