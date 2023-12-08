WWE to tease fans with another CM Punk dream match on SmackDown? Analyzing the chances

Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown as CM Punk is set to make his first appearance on the show. This marks the Best in the World's return to the Blue brand almost a decade after his last appearance. Punk's return opens up possibilities for various segments, and one of them could involve the returning AJ Styles.

For those unaware, the Phenomenal One was originally scheduled to return to the Blue brand a few weeks ago. However, according to reports, the company postponed Styles' return. In the latest report, AJ Styles is now expected to appear on the upcoming edition of Friday Night, coinciding with CM Punk's appearance.

This sets the stage for a potential scenario where Styles and Punk might be involved in a segment or a face-to-face showdown. The company could opt for a backstage segment in which the Stamford-based Promotion lays the groundwork for a potential future clash between these two.

The last time CM Punk was in WWE, the Phenomenal One had not yet made his debut. However, outside the company, both Punk and Styles have wrestled in various matches in independent promotions like Ring of Honor.

As of now, Punk is yet to step into the squared circle upon his WWE comeback, but seeds for blockbuster matches are already being planted, including potential matchups with names like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, and if AJ Styles returns to the Blue brand, whether he will be in a confrontation with the Best in the World.

CM Punk is likely to make a major decision on the upcoming WWE RAW

As of now, Punk enjoys the status of being a free agent in the company, allowing him to appear on both RAW and SmackDown without any hindrance. However, in the upcoming edition of the Red brand, Adam Pearce has already announced CM Punk's appearance on the show.

Additionally, the RAW General Manager confirmed that he will try to sign CM Punk to an exclusive contract, making him a permanent star of Monday Night RAW.

So, it seems that the next episode of the Red brand will decide the fate of the multi-time World Champion in the company and his possible future direction. However, the likelihood of Punk signing with RAW increases, especially considering that Randy Orton has signed with SmackDown as its exclusive star.

