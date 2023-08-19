WWE teased former champion turning heel on SmackDown? Analyzing what we know so far!

WWE usually keep fans guessing if their favorite SmackDown stars will turn heel or face before they pull the trigger. With that said, the company might’ve dropped a subtle tease for a much-anticipated heel turn on the blue brand tonight.

The star who could turn heel in the near future is none other than Bianca Belair. The EST was injured in a backstage assault by Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) following her and Charlotte Flair’s tag team win on SmackDown tonight.

The injury angle might’ve planted seeds for a full-blown Bianca Belair heel turn. The EST has been teasing a heel turn since she lost her WWE Women’s Championship to Asuka at Night of Champions 2023.

At the time of the writing, WWE hasn’t provided an injury update on Belair. It is possible she could return as a full-blown heel on SmackDown. The company also seemingly dropped another hint for her heel turn by showcasing the Street Profits after the injury angle.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins switched their gimmicks from fan favorites to heels after allying with Bobby Lashley several weeks ago on the blue brand. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if Bianca Belair joins her husband and his new group.

WWE could pull a double turn with Bianca Belair and another SmackDown star

This week’s episode of SmackDown was full of potential teasers for future storylines. The company might be planning a double-turn for two of its top stars on the blue brand. We’ve already discussed a potential Bianca Belair heel turn.

The other star in the equation is none other than IYO SKY. WWE could have the Genius of the Sky lose her women’s championship to Belair following interference from Dakota Kai and Bayley.

The match could see a double turn, with Belair and Sky turning heel and face, respectively. It remains to be seen if that’s the direction WWE will take for the duo on the blue brand.

