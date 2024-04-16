WWE teases major comeback on RAW: How is it linked to Bray Wyatt? 

WWE's tease of the return of someone in connection with the late great Bray Wyatt continued on RAW. A QR code appeared, which was constant before The Eater of Worlds' groundbreaking return in 2022. If you scanned the code, you would see a video with bizarre images and some intriguing words underneath. The line read:

"Patience_ItsAlmostTime."

It's also claimed that there's hidden text during the video that reads:

"You didn't want us."

Interestingly, this is a post Bray Wyatt made in May 2022, and he would return five months later at Extreme Rules. The fact that it's connected to The New Face of Fear suggests it can only be a handful of superstars returning.

The one name that makes the most sense is Uncle Howdy, given that Wyatt's cousin Bo Dallas played this character during his last WWE run. Other possibilities exist, such as Alexa Bliss, who's been absent due to pregnancy.

Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan were members of the Wyatt Family and the former is still signed to the company. The latter has been pulled from an Indy event because of 'contractual obligations.'

There is also the possibility that a new faction is behind the teases, especially given the second quote. Bray was set to lead his stable named Wyatt 6 when he returned, but unfortunately, he passed in August 2023.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker feels Bray Wyatt would have benefitted from ending the streak

Bray Wyatt will forever be remembered as one of the greatest creative minds in WWE history. He created characters ranging from the leader of the Wyatt Family to The Fiend. The former WWE Champion could and was probably en route to becoming the Renaissance era's Undertaker.

Taker is arguably regarded as the best mythical character in Pro Wrestling history. He held a legendary 21-0 streak at WrestleMania and beat Bray Wyatt at 'Mania 31.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer had admitted that Wyatt may have largely benefitted from ending the streak:

“Bray would have been in ring aspect of it, but I think that those characters would have somehow maybe merged together in some kind of higher power type deal. But I think of all the people that it would have helped the most, I think Bray would have been the guy." [H/T WrestleZone]

Brock Lesnar was the one to end the streak and did so at WrestleMania XXX the year before Wyatt's loss to Taker. The Beast didn't necessarily need the rub, given his resume within combat sports, while it could've done wonders for The New Face of Fear.

