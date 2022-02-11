5 WWE teases that went absolutely nowhere

WWE, like most other forms of entertainment, often relies on teases to build suspense and hype for big showdowns or some other kind of memorable moment. While this has worked favorably for the company on many occasions, there have also been times when they've been quite disappointing.

There have been times where WWE has appeared to build towards something big only for absolutely nothing to come out of it. To this day, many of these teases have been left unresolved and swept under the rug.

In this list, we will look at five such examples of WWE teases that went absolutely nowhere. Without further ado, let's begin.

#5. Who raised the briefcase at King of The Ring 1999?

In 1999, Austin vs McMahon was the hottest storyline in professional wrestling. The feud between the owner of WWE and the Texas Rattlesnake seemed to be coming to a climax at the 1999 King of The Ring event.

Austin was set to face both Vince and Shane McMahon in a ladder match with the ownership of the company on the line. The added stipulation to the match was that no other member of the Corporation could interfere and so the McMahons were on their own.

After laying quite the brutal beatdown on both McMahons, Stone Cold's victory seemed well in hand. However as he climbed up the ladder to retrieve the briefcase, it was mysteriously raised. This made it impossible for Austin to win and the ownership of WWE remained in the hands of the McMahon family.

Following this, speculation was rife as to the identity of the person who raised the briefcase. It seemed that someone outside Vince McMahon's inner circle had decided to mess with Austin and excitement was building for the eventual revelation of this person.

Unfortunately, this was never addressed. The most plausible theory was that the person behind this was the Big Bossman who was fired from The Corporation the week before King of the Ring but returned to the group without any explanation the night after the event.

Even that possibility was never explicitly mentioned. Thus, the actual identity of the person who raised the briefcase has and always will be a mystery. What could have been a tease to a new enemy for Stone Cold Steve Austin, unfortunately went absolutely nowhere.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande