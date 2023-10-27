WWE has a test ready for LA Knight to prove his greatness? 52-year-old veteran thinks so! 

LA Knight is one of the fastest rising stars in WWE today, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Although the support he receives from fans has been consistent in every show, he will still undergo one of his biggest tests yet with Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns returned to WWE several weeks ago after last being seen in August this year. Meanwhile, LA Knight has been cultivating his character. He had a storyline with John Cena, where they teamed together against The Bloodline. The Cenation Leader is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars there is, but Bully Ray believes The Megastar will truly be put to the test against The Tribal Chief.

While on an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated LA Knight is going to prove himself to "the office" about how he will perform against someone like Roman. The Hall of Famer said it was a sink or swim situation and their Crown Jewel 2023 match will determine if the challenger could hang with a main eventer.

"He has to prove to the office that he can hang with Roman Reigns on a very big stage. And you would think that you're either going to sink or you're going to swim. They're looking for the little things. They're looking for the transition (...) When it comes to on the mic, yeah, LA Knight is 'there' right now. In ring work? To hang and bang with a true main eventer? We'll see." [H/T Se Scoops]

Will LA Knight's character dip if he loses against Roman Reigns?

Atermath of Knight and Roman's first meeting

There have been instances where top stars began to fall after a specific lost in their career. Interestingly, The Hall of Famer thinks Knight will be a different case.

On the same Busted Open episode, Bully Ray said that he doesn't think LA will win against Roman. Even if LA doesn't walk out as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, his performance against The Tribal Chief will probably be enough to elevate his status. Ray believed that Knight's priority should be to get over as much as he can.

Did LA Knight see Roman Reigns again after their initial meeting?

Roman's return a week ago was spoiled after John Cena introduced Knight and pitted both men against each other. Later that night, Reigns made his presence felt by spearing his rival after the latter's match against Solo Sikoa. Last week, only Paul Heyman talked with Knight.

Expand Tweet

The October 27, 2023, episode of SmackDown will feature both stars in one ring again as they sign their contract for Crown Jewel.

Where do you see Knight's trajectory leading after Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.