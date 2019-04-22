×
WWE The Shield's Final Chapter: 3 things we learned from the event

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.02K   //    22 Apr 2019, 12:49 IST

The three men may have shared the ring for the last time ever
The three men may have shared the ring for the last time ever

After almost seven years together, and after accomplishing all that one couldn’t even dreaming of accomplishing, The Shield rode together for the last time in WWE.

The three men, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose, managed to win every single men’s title active during their time in the company before disbanding due to the departure of Dean Ambrose from the company.

One cannot even imagine where the three would have been in the company had all three debuted as individuals rather than in a faction on the main roster, and whether they would have been even half as successful as they are today.

With that said, their impact on the company and its revenue was so massive, that WWE decided to arrange a final event in honor of WWE’s greatest faction.

In this article, we will look at the three things we learned from The Shield’s Final Chapter event.

#3 Elias will continue to entertain despite a bad record

Balor and Elias competed for the Intercontinental Championship
Balor and Elias competed for the Intercontinental Championship

Elias made his main roster debut over two years ago, and fans are still waiting for the superstar to reach a level of success, as they see a future star in him.

While Elias has been with WWE since early 2014, they really haven't given him as much success as he deserves. Even though Elias now runs a really good gimmick, and works a good heel character too, it’s sad to see the superstar not winning any major matches or championships in his career.

Elias has battled for the Intercontinental Championship on Raw in the past, specifically against Seth Rollins, and seems to be again getting in the title picture. He moved to SmackDown last week, where current Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor was also drafted, and the two battled it out for the title at The Shield's Final Chapter.

Elias was on the losing end once again, but this could lead to a good feud between the two men with Money in the Bank coming up, where Elias could end up winning his first championship.

