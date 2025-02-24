WWE title to change hands, Seth Rollins out of Elimination Chamber, Jey Uso banned? - 5 Things that could happen on upcoming RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be the go-home show before Elimination Chamber 2025. This will serve as the final chance for the red brand to build excitement and generate hype for the upcoming premium live event.

With fan anticipation at an all-time high, they will be eagerly looking forward to what the show has in store this Monday night.

In this article, we will discuss five possible things that could happen in this week's episode of WWE RAW.

#5. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might dethrone Naomi and Bianca Belair

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will clash with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Both Naomi and Bianca Belair have been feuding with The Judgment Day members after they were accused of assaulting Jade Cargill backstage.

However, things could take an unexpected turn this week if Morgan and Raquel dethrone the current champions and reveal that they were not behind the attack on Cargill.

This could add more drama between Bianca and Naomi, and also Jade, who officially never lost the tag title. Cargill has not been seen since the attack backstage.

A title change would undoubtedly add a major twist to the ongoing Jade Cargill mystery attacker storyline in WWE.

#4. Dominik Mysterio and Carlito might kick Finn Balor out of The Judgment Day

Tensions between Finn Bálor and others in The Judgment Day have been escalating over the past few weeks. Recently, Dominik Mysterio suggested adding a new member to the faction. However, this was firmly denied by Bálor.

Last week on RAW, The Prince suffered a loss to Seth Rollins in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. This loss has further caused his standing to nosedive within the group.

Given these developments, there is a strong possibility that on this week’s WWE RAW, Dominik and Carlito could turn on the former Universal Champion and remove him from Judgment Day. This could take place because while Bálor himself had been struggling with losses, he still insisted on leading the faction.

This could lead Dominik and Carlito to take matters into their own hands and kick out Finn from Judgment Day.

#3. Rikishi could return and motivate Jey Uso for WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso and Gunther are set to collide in a match at WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Championship. This will be the first time that The YEET Master contests a singles world title bout on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Given the exceptional moment, it is conceivable that Rikishi could return to WWE to support his son before one of the most prominent matches of his career.

A segment where Rikishi, last seen on WWE TV almost 5 years ago, gives a pep talk to Jey, giving him the encouragement and inspiration he needs before facing the Imperium leader at The Show of Shows would be well received by the fans.

#2. Adam Pearce might ban Jey and Gunther

Jey Uso and Gunther have been entangled in several heated altercations over the past few weeks. These conflicts not only create chaos on WWE RAW but also put their WrestleMania 41 match at risk as any likely injury to either star could derail their highly anticipated showdown.

Taking this into account, the RAW GM might temporarily ban Jey Uso and Gunther from appearing on Monday nights as a precautionary measure.

This suspension could last for one or two weeks following Elimination Chamber, ensuring that both superstars remain in fine fettle for their title match at WrestleMania.

#1. Roman Reigns might put Seth Rollins out of commission on tonight's WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has already qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, but on tonight's edition of the red brand's show, he might face an unexpected attack at the hands of Roman Reigns.

At Royal Rumble earlier this year, Seth delivered a double serving of the Curb Stomp to Reigns. While both were outside the ring, one was quite brutal, on the steel steps. Roman hasn't been seen on WWE TV since then.

Seeking vengeance, the OTC could make a shocking return tonight and launch a brutal attack on his former Shield brother. This assault could leave The Visionary incapacitated, forcing him out of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday.

Consequently, Reigns might take his spot, further escalating tensions before the PLE. This could set the stage for a high-stakes clash between the two stars at WrestleMania 41.

