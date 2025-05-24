WWE title change at Saturday Night's Main Event to end top reign at just 1 month? Chances explored

By Subhasish Deb
Modified May 24, 2025 08:26 GMT
Saturday Night
Saturday Night's Main Event [Image Source: WWE.com]

WWE is set to host the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa, Florida, less than 24 hours from now. It will feature five matches, each with a great storyline. However, the hype for the show has not been up to the mark, which could prompt Triple H to cause an unexpected title change and shock the WWE Universe this weekend.

Ad

Speculation has been floating that Zelina Vega might lose the Women's United States Championship at SNME. The 34-year-old won the coveted title last month from Chelsea Green. However, Vega is set to defend her gold against The Hot Mess at the NBC Special, causing fans to speculate that the title could change hands at the show.

However, the chances of it happening are relatively low. WWE added this championship match to the card on the final SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event. While it could be debatable, the company appears to be treating the Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green bout like a filler, as there was a lack of a women's division match on the card.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

If a title change were on the horizon, Triple H wouldn't have added it in the eleventh hour, and that too with a lack of proper build. Besides, Vega recently won the Women's US Title, and having her lose within just a month would deal a crushing blow to her momentum. A frequent title change would also taint the legacy of the brand-new title, which is in the making.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Ad

Hence, it does not look like WWE is considering that at the moment. However, it is all speculation, and it would not be a surprise even if the creative team pulls off the biggest shocker at Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE planning a title change in another match at Saturday Night's Main Event?

The Women's United States Championship is not the only title to be defended at Saturday Night's Main Event. The biggest championship match that would grace Tampa, Florida, this weekend is the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Jey Uso and Logan Paul.

Ad

This match will reportedly headline the show, causing wild speculation of a title change. However, the chance of it happening is still minimal. Jey won the world title at WrestleMania 41 after a year of hard-fought battles and relentless pursuit. It is very unlikely that he would lose in just a month of winning.

The YEET Master is currently on a red-hot momentum, and the Stamford-based promotion is unlikely to slaughter that momentum. Besides, Saturday Night's Main Event has not been treated as a major show, and WWE might avoid crowning a new World Heavyweight Champion at the show.

Ad

So, fans can expect Jey Uso to retain the gold and walk out of SNME with the coveted title around his waist.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications