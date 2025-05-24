WWE title change at Saturday Night's Main Event to end top reign at just 1 month? Chances explored

WWE is set to host the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa, Florida, less than 24 hours from now. It will feature five matches, each with a great storyline. However, the hype for the show has not been up to the mark, which could prompt Triple H to cause an unexpected title change and shock the WWE Universe this weekend.

Speculation has been floating that Zelina Vega might lose the Women's United States Championship at SNME. The 34-year-old won the coveted title last month from Chelsea Green. However, Vega is set to defend her gold against The Hot Mess at the NBC Special, causing fans to speculate that the title could change hands at the show.

However, the chances of it happening are relatively low. WWE added this championship match to the card on the final SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event. While it could be debatable, the company appears to be treating the Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green bout like a filler, as there was a lack of a women's division match on the card.

If a title change were on the horizon, Triple H wouldn't have added it in the eleventh hour, and that too with a lack of proper build. Besides, Vega recently won the Women's US Title, and having her lose within just a month would deal a crushing blow to her momentum. A frequent title change would also taint the legacy of the brand-new title, which is in the making.

Hence, it does not look like WWE is considering that at the moment. However, it is all speculation, and it would not be a surprise even if the creative team pulls off the biggest shocker at Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE planning a title change in another match at Saturday Night's Main Event?

The Women's United States Championship is not the only title to be defended at Saturday Night's Main Event. The biggest championship match that would grace Tampa, Florida, this weekend is the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Jey Uso and Logan Paul.

This match will reportedly headline the show, causing wild speculation of a title change. However, the chance of it happening is still minimal. Jey won the world title at WrestleMania 41 after a year of hard-fought battles and relentless pursuit. It is very unlikely that he would lose in just a month of winning.

The YEET Master is currently on a red-hot momentum, and the Stamford-based promotion is unlikely to slaughter that momentum. Besides, Saturday Night's Main Event has not been treated as a major show, and WWE might avoid crowning a new World Heavyweight Champion at the show.

So, fans can expect Jey Uso to retain the gold and walk out of SNME with the coveted title around his waist.

